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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 'Annihilate Iran' Threat Comes Back to Haunt Him in Explosive Lawsuit Over 'Unconstitutional' War

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump's threat to potentially 'annihilate' Iran is now cited in a federal lawsuit challenging his ongoing war against the country.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's chilling threat to potentially "annihilate" Iran has come back to haunt him just two days later in an explosive federal lawsuit accusing the president of waging an "unconstitutional" war without authorization from Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the National Iranian American Council Action filed the 15-page complaint against Trump in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 24, seeking a declaration that his ongoing military campaign against Iran violates the Constitution's Declare War Clause.

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Trump's 'Annihilate' Threat Sparks Lawsuit

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Prez Trump at the U.N.
Source: MEGA

Trump's U.N. remarks are cited in the lawsuit.

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The group represents Iranian Americans, including members who have relatives living in Iran amid the continuing hostilities. The lawsuit zeroes in on remarks Trump made on Tuesday, September 22, while speaking before the United Nations.

According to the complaint, Trump "suggested he had the sole discretion" to determine what happens next with Iran and would soon decide whether to "annihilate" the country or strike a deal.

The plaintiffs cited the extraordinary remarks while arguing Trump has continued military action against Iran without receiving the congressional authorization they contend is constitutionally required.

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'You're Supposed to Get Approval'

Military Jets
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit challenges Trump's authority over the Iran war.

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The lawsuit asks the court to formally declare Trump is "unconstitutionally waging an indefinite war of aggression" against Iran. The complaint argues Congress has already pushed back against the ongoing hostilities. Plaintiffs cited a June 3 House resolution directing Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran, which passed 215-208.

According to the filing, the Senate subsequently passed the resolution 50-48 on June 23, while another similar measure passed the House 220-204 on September 15.

The lawsuit alleges Trump has acknowledged the significance of calling the military campaign a "war." Plaintiffs quote him as previously saying he avoids the term because "you're supposed to get approval," and instead uses "military operation."

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Impeachment Warning

Iranians March
Source: MEGA

Congress has voted against continued Iran hostilities.

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The filing goes even further by raising the possibility of impeachment, but only in the event Trump were to defy a resulting court judgment.

Attorneys for NIAC Action argue Trump, as president, would be legally obligated to abide by judgments issued by federal courts. The complaint then declares: "To flout a court judgment, among other things, would be an impeachable offense."

The plaintiffs are not asking the court to impeach Trump. Instead, they are seeking declaratory relief finding his continued military actions unconstitutional.

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Court Asked to Step In

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Iran crowd image
Source: MEGA

Trump directed U.S. forces to bomb Iran on February 28

The complaint claims the conflict began when Trump directed U.S. forces to bomb Iran on February 28 and alleges the military campaign, including a naval blockade, has continued without a congressional declaration of war or its legislative equivalent.

NIAC Action argues that without judicial intervention, the conflict could continue indefinitely and place the lives, health, and property of its members' families in Iran at further risk.

The organization is asking the court to declare Trump's continued war against Iran unconstitutional and award costs, attorneys' fees and any additional relief the court considers appropriate.

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