EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 'Annihilate Iran' Threat Comes Back to Haunt Him in Explosive Lawsuit Over 'Unconstitutional' War

The group represents Iranian Americans, including members who have relatives living in Iran amid the continuing hostilities. The lawsuit zeroes in on remarks Trump made on Tuesday, September 22, while speaking before the United Nations.

According to the complaint, Trump "suggested he had the sole discretion" to determine what happens next with Iran and would soon decide whether to "annihilate" the country or strike a deal.

The plaintiffs cited the extraordinary remarks while arguing Trump has continued military action against Iran without receiving the congressional authorization they contend is constitutionally required.