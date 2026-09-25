Ohio Janitor Busted Hiding in Ceiling of Women's College Soccer Team Locker Room — And Allegedly Took Photos of Players Undressing

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crime occurred at Wilmington College. The suspect was identified as Jayson Barker, who worked there as a janitor.

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly taking photos of college women undressing in their locker room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barker would allegedly hide in the ceiling of the women's locker room to take photos of the soccer team changing.

The janitor was finally caught on September 22, around 10 p.m., when one of the women allegedly noticed him. She then alerted Wilmington College's campus safety department, which called the authorities.

It is unclear how long the janitor was allegedly doing this before he was detained.