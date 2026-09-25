Ohio Janitor Busted Hiding in Ceiling of Women's College Soccer Team Locker Room — And Allegedly Took Photos of Players Undressing
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly taking photos of college women undressing in their locker room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crime occurred at Wilmington College. The suspect was identified as Jayson Barker, who worked there as a janitor.
Suspect Allegedly Caught in the Act
Barker would allegedly hide in the ceiling of the women's locker room to take photos of the soccer team changing.
The janitor was finally caught on September 22, around 10 p.m., when one of the women allegedly noticed him. She then alerted Wilmington College's campus safety department, which called the authorities.
It is unclear how long the janitor was allegedly doing this before he was detained.
Barker’s Charges
Jayson Barker was charged with 11 counts of voyeurism. Currently, he is held on a $22,000 bond at the nearby Clinton County Jail.
He has a court hearing in the Clinton County Municipal Court on October 5.
"The Wilmington Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Investigators are reviewing potential evidence to determine whether additional criminal charges are warranted," the press release read.
Law enforcement is still investigating the case, and more details may come to light in the future.
Potential Sentence
If the ex-janitor is found guilty of voyeurism, he faces only up to 90 days behind bars.
He could also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $750.
But this may change in the future. Some lawmakers in the state are pushing to make punishments for voyeurism more severe.
Harsher Charges
In June 2026, Ohio House representatives passed House Bill 345, which increases the classification of some voyeurism charges.
If approved by the Senate, secretly viewing or recording another adult's “private area” in a space where privacy is expected becomes a fifth-degree felony. Secretly recording or viewing an adult's body or undergarments also upgrades to a fifth-degree felony.
If the victim was a minor, first-time perpetrators would face a fourth-degree felony, and repeat offenders would face a third-degree felony
"The goal of this legislation is to ensure that our criminal statutes appropriately reflect the seriousness of the harm being committed," State Representative Jeff LaRe wrote in a press release. "When someone deliberately invades another person's privacy for sexual gratification or exploitation, especially when that victim is a child, the law must respond firmly."
As of September 25, the bill still requires Senate approval.