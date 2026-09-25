Don Lemon Insists He's Not a 'Liberal' or 'Against Donald Trump' — Despite Years of Slamming Prez's 'Lies' and Policies
Sept. 25 2026, Updated 6:30 p.m. ET
Don Lemon has clarified his political views after years of criticism of President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com reports.
In a recent episode of The Don Lemon Show on YouTube, the journalist reflected on his feelings about the POTUS, 80, and his controversial policies while sharing footage of an interview with a man on the street.
Don Lemon Interviews Man on Donald Trump
At one point in their conversation, the man told Lemon, "I mean, I know you against him. So, it’s like it’s f----d up cuz it’s like if I say, 'Yeah, he really do need another four years,' which he probably do, I’m probably going to sound like an a--hole to everybody who hate Trump."
"But like to be honest, four years is not enough time to fix a country," he continued. "Especially not the greatest country in the world."
The man suggested that if former President Barack Obama had 10 or 12 years in the White House, the country might be "way better."
He also theorized that Trump may have gotten "thrown off a little bit" by the break in his presidency when Joe Biden won in 2020.
'I'm Not Against Donald Trump'
Later in their conversation, Lemon paused the clip of the interview to respond to one sentence in particular that the man had said to him.
"Okay. So when- when I do these, just so you know, I like to let people talk rather than interrupt them because sometimes they’re on a float," he explained. "When he says, I’m 'against him' – I’m not against Donald Trump. I’m not against a person in general."
"I’m against lies," Lemon continued. "I don’t like his policies. I don’t like the way he treats people. So when he says, 'I know that you’re against him,' not in the way that you think."
Don Lemon Denies Being a 'Liberal'
The former CNN host then explained his political stance.
"You think that I’m against him just because I’m liberal, or you think that I’m liberal because I’m not," he added. "I’m an independent."
"If you think that I’m against someone because of that then ... you’re discounting all kinds of reasoning that go along with why I may not like his policies or agree with his policies," the political commentator shared. "But then when people talk about policies, when they say I like his policies, I ask them specifically, what do you like about it? What policies?"
Don Lemon Says Trump Media Ban Was CNN's 'Fault'
This comes after Lemon claimed that CNN being barred from the White House was their own "fault." As Radar previously reported, the president announced his ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico earlier this week.
“It’s their own fault,” he said. “They sort of ushered this in by bending the knee and putting on MAGA folks.”
“For Donald Trump, there is no loyalty. Just because you do something for him … that doesn’t mean he’s going to be nice to you,” he continued. “He’s going to kick you out of the White House right along with everyone else who doesn’t write favorable things about him no matter how much you kiss his a--.”