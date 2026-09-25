Don Lemon Insists He's Not a 'Liberal' or 'Against Donald Trump' — Despite Years of Slamming Prez's 'Lies' and Policies

At one point in their conversation, the man told Lemon, "I mean, I know you against him. So, it’s like it’s f----d up cuz it’s like if I say, 'Yeah, he really do need another four years,' which he probably do, I’m probably going to sound like an a--hole to everybody who hate Trump."

"But like to be honest, four years is not enough time to fix a country," he continued. "Especially not the greatest country in the world."

The man suggested that if former President Barack Obama had 10 or 12 years in the White House, the country might be "way better."

He also theorized that Trump may have gotten "thrown off a little bit" by the break in his presidency when Joe Biden won in 2020.