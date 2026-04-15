'MAGA Is Collapsing': Don Lemon Insists Trump 'Needs Some Serious Psychological Help' and Is 'Unfit' to Be President in Scathing Rant

"This man wakes up every morning and he finds a new way to make everything worse, while someone is making him richer," Lemon claimed. "He's getting rich off of the back of Americans."

However, the left-leaning journalist also said the "cycle appears to be breaking" with Trump supporters.

"MAGA is collapsing," he told viewers. "And that's not my opinion, that is not wishful thinking. The numbers say it."

While some polls show mixed data on whether support for Trump is growing or shrinking, last March, Rich Baris of Big Data Polls, a pro-Trump pollster, suggested that the MAGA base was getting smaller, per The Daily Beast.

As Radar previously reported, formerly outspoken supporters like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan have also spoken out strongly against the Prez's actions amid the ongoing conflict in Iran.