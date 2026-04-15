'MAGA Is Collapsing': Don Lemon Insists Trump 'Needs Some Serious Psychological Help' and Is 'Unfit' to Be President in Scathing Rant
April 15 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Don Lemon didn't hold back on his opinions regarding Donald Trump's mental stability as he claimed the POTUS "needs some serious psychological help" in a scathing rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent installment of The Don Lemon Show, the former CNN host, 60, dubbed Trump, 79, "unfit to run a lemonade stand, let alone the most powerful country" in the world.
'MAGA Is Collapsing'
"This man wakes up every morning and he finds a new way to make everything worse, while someone is making him richer," Lemon claimed. "He's getting rich off of the back of Americans."
However, the left-leaning journalist also said the "cycle appears to be breaking" with Trump supporters.
"MAGA is collapsing," he told viewers. "And that's not my opinion, that is not wishful thinking. The numbers say it."
While some polls show mixed data on whether support for Trump is growing or shrinking, last March, Rich Baris of Big Data Polls, a pro-Trump pollster, suggested that the MAGA base was getting smaller, per The Daily Beast.
As Radar previously reported, formerly outspoken supporters like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan have also spoken out strongly against the Prez's actions amid the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Presidential Daydreams?
Lemon made it clear that he doesn't think Trump is mentally fit to serve as POTUS, but he does have another idea for who could fill his spot – himself.
"I think I could be president of the United States," he said on the Pod Save America podcast earlier this month. "Do I ever think about it? Yes. Could it happen? Yeah, it could happen if the opportunity presented itself, the right opportunity presented itself."
Admitting he knew that some people would think he was crazy for suggesting such a thing, he also said he firmly believed that he could "run this country better than Donald Trump."
However, Lemon quickly clarified that he had no genuine aspirations of becoming commander-in-chief.
Inside Don Lemon's Controversial Arrest
On January 30, Lemon was arrested in connection with an anti-ICE protest that took place at a church in Minnesota.
Despite his claims that he only attended to cover the protest as a journalist, not to act as a participant, he was charged with conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship, and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.
His lawyer, Abbe Lowe, said that his presence at the protest as a reporter was "constitutionally protected work" and that Lemon planned to "fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."
Trump Speaks Out After Don Lemon's Arrest
In the days that followed Lemon's arrest, Trump took aim at the news personality, branding him a "sleazebag" as he hinted that his legal issues would boost his career.
"Everyone's known that," the president said at the time. "He's a washed up... Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him. He had no viewers. He's a failure, he's a failed host. And now, he’s in the news. I didn't know anything about it."