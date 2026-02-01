'It's Not Good to Arrest Him': Bill Maher and Marjorie Taylor Greene Clash Over Whether Don Lemon Crossed the Line Into Criminal Conduct

Maher discussed Lemon's arrest while warning of what he described as increasingly punitive tactics toward dissent. When an audience member applauded the news, Maher pushed back.

"It's not good to arrest him!" Maher said.

The most contentious exchange unfolded between MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and Greene. Scarborough argued the case represented an effort to intimidate journalists and criminalize reporting carried out in volatile protest settings.

"If you're Don Lemon and you're saying, 'I'm not with them, I'm curious, what are your thoughts?' — that's journalism," Scarborough said.

He pointed to the case's unusual legal path, noting that multiple judges initially declined to pursue charges before the Justice Department revived them.

"There's no doubt this was meant to scare other reporters," Scarborough said.

"When you have a magistrate in Minnesota look at the charges and say, 'This is bulls---,' … and then Pam Bondi goes, 'OK, I'll bring them myself,' obviously that shows it's at the direction of the administration."