JD Vance Called Out By Critics After Veep Defends Trump's White House Media Ban — 'He's Corrupt!'

In a now-viral clip, a reporter noted that MS NOW, CNN, and Politico are suing Trump over the media ban, which has since been overturned by a judge. She asked if Vance found it "appropriate" for his boss to ban news outlets because "he doesn't like what they report."

In response, Vance disputed that Trump was "banning" news outlets and explained that the president is not giving them "special access" to the White House if they're reporting what he called "effectively propaganda."

"We have to remember… those three outlets account… about 92 percent of the stories they have on the President of the United States on the administration are negative," he claimed.

Vance said that that's not "representative" of Americans' opinions, or the people. He then rhetorically asked why a White House with a Republican administration would grant access to outlets reporting "far-left propaganda".