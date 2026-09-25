JD Vance Called Out By Critics After Veep Defends Trump's White House Media Ban — 'He's Corrupt!'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
JD Vance has been called out after defending Donald Trump's decision to ban news outlets from the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, September 21, the vice president stopped to talk with journalists after landing in North Carolina for an event, and he had strong thoughts about the ban.
JD Vance Defends Trump's Media Ban
In a now-viral clip, a reporter noted that MS NOW, CNN, and Politico are suing Trump over the media ban, which has since been overturned by a judge. She asked if Vance found it "appropriate" for his boss to ban news outlets because "he doesn't like what they report."
In response, Vance disputed that Trump was "banning" news outlets and explained that the president is not giving them "special access" to the White House if they're reporting what he called "effectively propaganda."
"We have to remember… those three outlets account… about 92 percent of the stories they have on the President of the United States on the administration are negative," he claimed.
Vance said that that's not "representative" of Americans' opinions, or the people. He then rhetorically asked why a White House with a Republican administration would grant access to outlets reporting "far-left propaganda".
An Infringement on Free Speech?
The reporter reminded Vance that he's discussed free speech "a lot" and questioned how the White House ban wasn't an attack on this.
The 42-year-old replied that it wasn't an attack on free speech because the outlets can "still report on the Trump White House, get the public reports" and speak with members of the administration.
Vance compared Politico to Breitbart, and said Politico is as "anti-Trump" as Breitbart was "anti-Obama or anti-Biden." He alleged the media didn't expect the Biden or Obama administration to give "special access" to Breitbart.
"They're just not going to get an office in the White House anymore, and I think it's totally appropriate, unless of course they start to behave like real news organizations," the Veep said.
Critics Go Off on JD Vance
Critics were quick to go off on Vance, as one person quipped on X, "The party of freedom of speech."
"Violating the US 1st Amendment because they're triggered by the truth," another user added.
A third comment read, "It's not 'special access.' It's our house. The media has as much right to the White House as the administration has."
Others suggested Vance is "corrupt."
Despite Vance claiming that the Trump administration is removing "special access" to the White House from Politico, CNN, and MS NOW, Trump expressed a different perspective.
In a Truth Social post on September 18, Trump wrote he was "banning" the three outlets because they report what he called "fake news" and "fiction and lies" about the President and the Trump administration.