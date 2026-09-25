'Embarrassing' Trump Gushes Over 'Strong and Vibrant' Chinese Leader Xi — as Prez Called Out for 'Sucking Up' to Accused Dictator
Sept. 25 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump put his apparent love for Xi Jinping on display on Truth Social, declaring just how good the Chinese leader looked when the two met at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president welcomed Xi to the iconic building on Thursday, September 24, rolling out the red carpet for Xi, who has been accused of being a dictator.
'He Looks Strong, Vibrant and Fit'
"If you're a foreign authoritarian, Trump won't just invite you to visit America; he'll roll out the red carpet for you," Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said on X. However, the quip didn't stop the 80-year-old president from fawning over Xi following their interaction.
He said on Truth Social, "I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit – Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!" Trump, who was referring to Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, is actually known as Madame Peng.
Critics were quick to call out Trump over his kind words, as one person said, "So freaking embarrassing," and another suggested, "Trump believes insincere flattery works with world leaders. They're all laughing behind his back."
A user added, "Trump is desperate to be Xi’s friend. He has done everything to suck up to him."
Trump Gushes Over 'Truly Great Friendship'
After Xi arrived at the White House, the two leaders emerged in the grand foyer where Trump touted his "truly great friendship" with Xi and claimed the two countries had made big strides on trade since the politician flew to China in May.
“Our teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship," Trump said on Thursday.
The 73-year-old later responded, "President Trump and I have respect for each other. We have built personal rapport and stayed in touch."
While Trump was all about Xi's looks and demeanor, critics could not say the say about the oldest president ever elected, as his choice of attire to meet his fellow leader was questioned.
Trump Hiding His Bruises?
Trump was photographed wearing black gloves to cover his hands, which he had covered in skin-colored makeup in an apparent effort to hide some of his dark bruises. Despite temperatures at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland hovering in the mid-60s, Trump also wore a large winter coat, the only member of the welcoming party to wear a jacket.
On social media, critics were quick to come up with their own theories over Trump's choice of black gloves, with one claiming, "Probably because his hands look like he's an extra in a zombie movie.
Another quipped, "The wrong colored clown makeup isn't covering the bruising."
"He's insecure that his weird medical hand bruises don't live up to his made-up tough guy persona," a commentator claimed.
Trump's Health Ailments Exposed?
Trump has allegedly been suffering from numerous health ailments. His swollen ankles have raised red flags, as he was previously called out for his "cankles" during the G7 summit earlier this year.
Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom.
Many have demanded the 25th Amendment be invoked. The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
Trump's supporters, however, including ex-Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly, see things differently.
"... I think he’s the hardest-working president. (Abraham) Lincoln might be in there because he had to deal with the Civil War, of course, but the guy is just a work machine, and it wears you down," O'Reilly recently said.