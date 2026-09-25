'Embarrassing' Trump Gushes Over 'Strong and Vibrant' Chinese Leader Xi — as Prez Called Out for 'Sucking Up' to Accused Dictator

"If you're a foreign authoritarian, Trump won't just invite you to visit America; he'll roll out the red carpet for you," Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said on X. However, the quip didn't stop the 80-year-old president from fawning over Xi following their interaction.

He said on Truth Social, "I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit – Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!" Trump, who was referring to Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, is actually known as Madame Peng.

Critics were quick to call out Trump over his kind words, as one person said, "So freaking embarrassing," and another suggested, "Trump believes insincere flattery works with world leaders. They're all laughing behind his back."

A user added, "Trump is desperate to be Xi’s friend. He has done everything to suck up to him."