EXCLUSIVE: Trump Claims Newly Uncovered Evidence in Butler Shooting Mystery Exposes 'Democratic Plot' to Take Him Out

Trump made his accusation on his Truth Social account, posting, "Everybody knows the Crooked Joe Biden FBI didn't do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, Pa.

"By the time I got into Office, on January 20th, most of the information was missing, altered, corrupted, or gone."

The 80-year-old continued, "New info was just found! Why wasn't it seen long ago? This was all a Democrat Plot, to get me out of the Election, that failed."

Trump leveled the explosive charge after new information emerged from the massive FBI investigation, which involved 485 bureau employees, more than 1,000 interviews, the review of 2,000 tips, the execution of more than 10 search warrants, and the issuance of 100 subpoenas.

However, investigators have not publicly produced evidence linking Biden or other Democrats to would-be assassin Crooks, and authorities have yet to establish a motive for the gunman.