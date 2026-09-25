Mark Consuelos Reveals He's Scheduled for 'Major Surgery' — Weeks After Wife Kelly Ripa's Recovery From 'Painful' Gum Graft Procedure
Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Weeks after Kelly Ripa underwent a "painful" gum graft procedure, Mark Consuelos has confirmed that he is scheduled for a "major surgery" of his own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He made the surprise health announcement during the Friday, September 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Mark Consuelos Announces Toe Surgery
"Today’s the day," he said. "I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year."
Ripa, 55, who will be with him at the hospital, joked that she was planning to record him after surgery to catch any humorous moments that might happen as he comes out of the haze of anesthesia.
"I have you on video from your last foot surgery!" she teased.
Mark Consuelos Forced to Fast for 24 Hours
Although Consuelos did not clarify exactly what type of surgery he would be having, he did share that he was told not to eat any food for a whole day before going under anesthesia.
"I’ve never heard of fasting for 24 hours before a surgery," Ripa replied.
“It’s dumb. I just want to eat!” the Riverdale actor lamented. “I can be convinced to eat at any moment!”
When an audience member revealed that they'd also had to avoid meals for a full day for their groin surgery, Ripa quipped, "Oh, groin, that’s a big one. He’s having a toe surgery! ... Basically, he’s having a pedicure."
Consuelos argued, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery."
Mark Consuelos Booed Over Claims Toe Pain 'Worse Than Childbirth'
This comes two years after Consuelos was called out for playfully suggesting his toe pain was "worse than childbirth."
Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and share three children: Michael, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23.
He was immediately met with boos from the audience.
The mother-of-three also accused her husband of complaining about her to a nurse after his last foot surgery.
"'My wife is very mean to me. She doesn’t understand the pain I’m in. She’s never had surgery before,'" she recalled him telling the medical professional. "I was sitting there reading Vogue, and I go, 'I’ve had three C-sections.'"
Kelly Ripa Underwent Gum Graft Surgery
As Radar previously reported, Ripa missed filming for around two weeks after undergoing gum graft surgery. She claimed she caused the issue by being an "over-brusher."
"It’s a good bad habit," she explained at the time. "So, they’ve got to re-gum my gums!"
Following the procedure, Consuelos hosted the show alongside a variety of celebrity guests. On July 27, he provided an update on her condition and revealed rules she had to follow during her recovery.
"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw. You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip," he shared.
He also admitted that it had been an overall uncomfortable experience for his wife.
"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he continued. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."