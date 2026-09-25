Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos Reveals He's Scheduled for 'Major Surgery' — Weeks After Wife Kelly Ripa's Recovery From 'Painful' Gum Graft Procedure

Mark Consuelos is undergoing surgery on his toe.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos is undergoing surgery on his toe.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Weeks after Kelly Ripa underwent a "painful" gum graft procedure, Mark Consuelos has confirmed that he is scheduled for a "major surgery" of his own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He made the surprise health announcement during the Friday, September 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Announces Toe Surgery

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Mark Consuelos said he put off the surgery 'for about a year.'
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos said he put off the surgery 'for about a year.'

"Today’s the day," he said. "I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year."

Ripa, 55, who will be with him at the hospital, joked that she was planning to record him after surgery to catch any humorous moments that might happen as he comes out of the haze of anesthesia.

"I have you on video from your last foot surgery!" she teased.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Forced to Fast for 24 Hours

Mark Consuelos was not allowed to eat for a full day prior to his surgery.
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos was not allowed to eat for a full day prior to his surgery.

Although Consuelos did not clarify exactly what type of surgery he would be having, he did share that he was told not to eat any food for a whole day before going under anesthesia.

"I’ve never heard of fasting for 24 hours before a surgery," Ripa replied.

“It’s dumb. I just want to eat!” the Riverdale actor lamented. “I can be convinced to eat at any moment!”

When an audience member revealed that they'd also had to avoid meals for a full day for their groin surgery, Ripa quipped, "Oh, groin, that’s a big one. He’s having a toe surgery! ... Basically, he’s having a pedicure."

Consuelos argued, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery."

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Consuelos Booed Over Claims Toe Pain 'Worse Than Childbirth'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

This comes two years after Consuelos was called out for playfully suggesting his toe pain was "worse than childbirth."

Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and share three children: Michael, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23.

He was immediately met with boos from the audience.

The mother-of-three also accused her husband of complaining about her to a nurse after his last foot surgery.

"'My wife is very mean to me. She doesn’t understand the pain I’m in. She’s never had surgery before,'" she recalled him telling the medical professional. "I was sitting there reading Vogue, and I go, 'I’ve had three C-sections.'"

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'Tried Everything They Could' to Help Tragic Son Presley Beat Addiction

Photo of Kid Rock

Kid Rock Viciously Mocked Over Canceled MAGA Freedom Fest After Event Sold Only 6 VIP Tickets — 'Can't Grift Anymore?'

Kelly Ripa Underwent Gum Graft Surgery

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kelly Ripa missed several episodes of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' due to an oral surgery.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa missed several episodes of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' due to an oral surgery.

As Radar previously reported, Ripa missed filming for around two weeks after undergoing gum graft surgery. She claimed she caused the issue by being an "over-brusher."

"It’s a good bad habit," she explained at the time. "So, they’ve got to re-gum my gums!"

Following the procedure, Consuelos hosted the show alongside a variety of celebrity guests. On July 27, he provided an update on her condition and revealed rules she had to follow during her recovery.

"She has to eat soft food, you can’t suck out of a straw. You can’t examine it, which means pulling down the lip," he shared.

He also admitted that it had been an overall uncomfortable experience for his wife.

"She famously doesn’t feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn’t really use the Novocain," he continued. "But this one hurts, so I know it’s bad."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.