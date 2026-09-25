Mark Consuelos Reveals He's Scheduled for 'Major Surgery' — Weeks After Wife Kelly Ripa's Recovery From 'Painful' Gum Graft Procedure

Although Consuelos did not clarify exactly what type of surgery he would be having, he did share that he was told not to eat any food for a whole day before going under anesthesia.

"I’ve never heard of fasting for 24 hours before a surgery," Ripa replied.

“It’s dumb. I just want to eat!” the Riverdale actor lamented. “I can be convinced to eat at any moment!”

When an audience member revealed that they'd also had to avoid meals for a full day for their groin surgery, Ripa quipped, "Oh, groin, that’s a big one. He’s having a toe surgery! ... Basically, he’s having a pedicure."

Consuelos argued, "No, I’m not! This is a major surgery."