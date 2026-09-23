Kelly Ripa, 55, Complains About One Part of Her Body That She Feels 'Ages in Dog Years'
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 5:03 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa shared some unfiltered words of "wisdom" about aging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a new episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, she and her husband Mark Consuelos kicked off the "Fall for Your Skin" segment of the show. The segment focuses on skincare and features expert tips from dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and more.
Kelly Ripa Warns Fans
"Listen here, you guys, we begin Fall for Your Skin week all week long," Ripa announced. "We're gonna be looking at different ways to keep your skin healthy. And today, we are focusing on your neck."
She went on to provide her younger viewers with a fair warning about what to expect as they get older, noting how quickly she feels like the neck ages.
Kelly Ripa Laments Neck Aging
"I've been saying this; nobody listens to me here, but if you listen closely, you will hear pearls of wisdom. I have been saying this for several years now, the neck ages in dog years," she explained. "For every year you age, your neck ages seven more years."
At this point, Consuelos jumped in to reflect on an awkward mistake that he made earlier in the day.
Mark Consuelos' Faux Pas
"So, you know how I do the cut in here, early in the morning before we come here? I do the cut in for the team, the New York local news. And it was Michelle Charlesworth," he recalled. "And I was saying, you know, 'we are going to have Blair Underwood, Jeff Probst, and we're talking about your neck, your neck, Michelle.'"
"She goes, 'My neck?' I said, 'No, no, that's not...The neck in general.' And I just... I left thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, she thought I was talking about her neck.' She has a beautiful neck," Consuelos noted.
Kelly Ripa Claims Your 'Neck Will Turn on You'
Ripa agreed that Charlesworth has nothing to worry about just yet, but was sure to point out that the hands of time will reach everyone at some point.
"Yeah, she's perfect. Michelle is perfect...Perfection," Kelly said. "However, one day, your neck will also turn on you, Michelle. Your neck will turn, and all of your necks will turn on all of you."