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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Facing Severe Backlash After She Posts 'Disturbing' Photos of Dead Animal After Hunting Trip

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem is in hot water over her latest hunting trip.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem is facing brutal backlash for her latest hunting trip, with some critics calling her new photos "disturbing," RadarOnline can report.

The former governor, previously known as "ICE Barbie, posted snaps of herself on a bow-hunting trip in Wyoming where she killed a bull elk.

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Kristi Noem Wyoming Hunting Trip

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem posted photos of her Wyoming hunting trip, which led to brutal backlash.

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Her six photos, posted on Instagram on September 21, show Noem behind the dead elk, holding its antlers as the bow itself rests on its body.

Commenters online flooded the section with mixed reactions, with supporters congratulating Noem on the kill while others stated it was unnecessary to hunt such an innocent animal.

One person pointed out, "I'm a conservative as well, but I don't like this. I understand hunting is necessary. But no need to glorify it with a dead animal teed up as a trophy to celebrate..."

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

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Critics Go Off On Kristi Noem: 'No One Wants to See This'

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: @Kristinoem/Instagram

'This is disturbing,' one critic said of the post.

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Another added, "Let these animals roam freely & live out their lives free from violence!" and a third user asked, "Why post something like this? You have little perception of how you are seen in the world."

One critic branded the photos "disturbing," and a commentator noted, "Literally no one wants to see this."

The viral reaction also brought back older controversy surrounding Noem's infamous passage in her 2024 book, No Going Back, where she admitted to shooting her 14-month-old hunting dog, Cricket, after describing the animal as aggressive and untrainable.

The 54-year-old's admission about killing Cricket became a major controversy during the 2024 presidential campaign. As Radar previously reported, the controversy is said to have led then-candidate Donald Trump to pick JD Vance as his vice-presidential pick.

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Kristi Noem Defends Hunt

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: @kristinoem/instagram

Noem tried to defend her hunting logic to angry critics.

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Following backlash over her hunting trip, Noem defended herself in the comments section on her post.

“For those of you who choose to be ignorant and uninformed and critical, of course this beautiful animal will nourish our family and many others we will share with," she explained. "These majestic animals are incredible, and I've so loved learning their ways from my father, sharing memories in the mountains with him and my brothers and now my friends.

“Shame on you who desecrate and don't understand the stewardship responsibilities God has given us. Go to a store and shop for anything that hasn't been harvested, and you will find bare shelves and your family will starve."

Noem had described the outing as a "Super fun hunt" and thanked her hunting companions for helping make the trip successful.

"Finally had a little time to post a few pictures of my archery elk," Noem wrote alongside the photos.

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Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Critics recalled Noem's dog Cricket, who she shot and killed

The former South Dakota governor has long included hunting and other outdoor activities in her public image. She previously shared her hunting, fishing, and horseback riding experiences and has talked about learning about the outdoors from her family.

The latest controversy comes months after Noem's tenure as Homeland Security secretary ended. She served as DHS secretary from January 2025 until March 2026, when President Trump announced she would be replaced.

Trump subsequently named Noem the inaugural special envoy for his Shield of the Americas coalition, an initiative aimed at targeting drug cartels in the region.

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