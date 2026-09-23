Kristi Noem Facing Severe Backlash After She Posts 'Disturbing' Photos of Dead Animal After Hunting Trip

The former governor, previously known as "ICE Barbie, posted snaps of herself on a bow-hunting trip in Wyoming where she killed a bull elk.

Kristi Noem is facing brutal backlash for her latest hunting trip, with some critics calling her new photos "disturbing," RadarOnline can report.

One person pointed out, "I'm a conservative as well, but I don't like this. I understand hunting is necessary. But no need to glorify it with a dead animal teed up as a trophy to celebrate..."

Commenters online flooded the section with mixed reactions, with supporters congratulating Noem on the kill while others stated it was unnecessary to hunt such an innocent animal.

Her six photos, posted on Instagram on September 21, show Noem behind the dead elk, holding its antlers as the bow itself rests on its body.

'This is disturbing,' one critic said of the post.

The 54-year-old's admission about killing Cricket became a major controversy during the 2024 presidential campaign. As Radar previously reported, the controversy is said to have led then-candidate Donald Trump to pick JD Vance as his vice-presidential pick.

The viral reaction also brought back older controversy surrounding Noem's infamous passage in her 2024 book, No Going Back, where she admitted to shooting her 14-month-old hunting dog, Cricket, after describing the animal as aggressive and untrainable.

One critic branded the photos "disturbing," and a commentator noted, "Literally no one wants to see this."

Another added, "Let these animals roam freely & live out their lives free from violence!" and a third user asked, "Why post something like this? You have little perception of how you are seen in the world."

Following backlash over her hunting trip, Noem defended herself in the comments section on her post.

“For those of you who choose to be ignorant and uninformed and critical, of course this beautiful animal will nourish our family and many others we will share with," she explained. "These majestic animals are incredible, and I've so loved learning their ways from my father, sharing memories in the mountains with him and my brothers and now my friends.

“Shame on you who desecrate and don't understand the stewardship responsibilities God has given us. Go to a store and shop for anything that hasn't been harvested, and you will find bare shelves and your family will starve."

Noem had described the outing as a "Super fun hunt" and thanked her hunting companions for helping make the trip successful.

"Finally had a little time to post a few pictures of my archery elk," Noem wrote alongside the photos.