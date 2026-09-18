Kristi Noem Accused of 'Cosplaying' at New Job as Fired 'ICE Barbie' Poses in 'Shield of Americas' Office
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's Instagram posts suggest she is hard at work establishing diplomatic relationships, but detractors say she is doing little, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After being fired from her prominent role as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Noem transitioned to the position of special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere. The transition has been met with humiliation.
Kristi Noem's New Job With Shields of the Americas
Following Noem's removal from DHS, reports emerged involving her estranged husband, Bryon Noem, including allegations about his interest in cross-dressing and fetish communities. Noem has also faced longstanding allegations of an affair with Corey Lewandowski, which both Noem and Lewandowski have denied.
In a Tuesday, September 15 post, Noem, known as the "ICE Barbie," is seen with Colombian Ambassador Maria Consuelo Araujo Castro, along with two other unnamed individuals.
"Fantastic meeting today with the Colombian Ambassador Maria Consuelo Araujo Castro to our Shield of the Americas offices to discuss fighting narco trafficking and terrorism – and how we can bring prosperity and opportunity to the people of Colombia by strengthening their partnership with the United States," she noted in the caption.
Colombia Officially Joins the Shield of the Americas
Noem's meeting with Araujo came as Colombia officially joined the Shield of the Americas, a regional security initiative focused on combating drug trafficking and organized crime.
The meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Colombia on security, investment, and economic growth.
The meeting took place on Monday, September 14, according to Colombian social media.
Critics Go Off on Kristi Noem
However, critics were quick to mock Noem, with one recurring theme being that the appearance was performative, with some accusing her of "cosplaying."
"Today Kristi is cosplaying as a businesswoman; next week it will be a dental hygienist," one person joked.
Another asked, "Shield of the what?"
Kristi Noem Talks New Position: 'It's Fulfilling'
One person accused the meeting of being "staged."
"Kristi, aren't you retired yet? If not, you should be," a user raged. "You have absolutely no business whatsoever being in a position to do more damage than you have already done."
A commentator said, "When will we be rid of you?"
The 54-year-old previously called her new job "different," but "fulfilling."