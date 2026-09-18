Kristi Noem Accused of 'Cosplaying' at New Job as Fired 'ICE Barbie' Poses in 'Shield of Americas' Office

Following Noem's removal from DHS, reports emerged involving her estranged husband, Bryon Noem, including allegations about his interest in cross-dressing and fetish communities. Noem has also faced longstanding allegations of an affair with Corey Lewandowski, which both Noem and Lewandowski have denied.

In a Tuesday, September 15 post, Noem, known as the "ICE Barbie," is seen with Colombian Ambassador Maria Consuelo Araujo Castro, along with two other unnamed individuals.

"Fantastic meeting today with the Colombian Ambassador Maria Consuelo Araujo Castro to our Shield of the Americas offices to discuss fighting narco trafficking and terrorism – and how we can bring prosperity and opportunity to the people of Colombia by strengthening their partnership with the United States," she noted in the caption.