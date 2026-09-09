EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Kristy Noem Lover Corey Lewandowski Branded 'Criminal and Corrupt’ After He 'Extorted Money' From Foreign Countries While Acting as DHS 'Shadow Secretary'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Corey Lewandowski, the long-rumored secret lover of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, has been accused of approaching countries in the volatile Middle East to seek shady deals for side work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former unpaid special advisor to the so-called "ICE Barbie" reportedly served as a "shadow secretary" of the Department of Homeland Security throughout his hidden affair with Noem.
Corey Lewandowski Accused of Trying to 'Shake Down' Foreign Governments
Lewandowski left the department soon after Noem was fired by President Trump on March 5, following a chaotic and controversial 14 months as the Homeland Security Secretary, which included spending $220million on a bizarre self-serving ad campaign.
Now, a new report in The Wall Street Journal claims Lewandowski offered "special" government services to foreign officials for his own financial gain, as well as allegedly "shaking down" contractors seeking federal contracts for his own "kickbacks."
Despite officially serving only as a special government employee, the 52-year-old allegedly wielded unregulated control at DHS, acting as a de facto "shadow secretary" alongside 54-year-old Noem.
It was also reported Lewandowski took meetings in Noem's office and received a copy of Trump's sensitive President's Daily Brief that his rumored lover had access to each day.
'America Deserves Better'
If The Wall Street Journal's reporting is corroborated, Lewandowski could face some serious charges of misusing his authority for personal gain.
"Such behavior, which allegedly occurred while Lewandowski had de facto contract approval authority for billions of dollars of taxpayer funds, is criminal and corrupt," Dan Greenberg, a senior legal fellow in the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, told Radar.
"Indeed, after Lewandowski left the Trump Administration, his lobbying allegedly rested on extortionate demands: he reportedly insisted that, unless he were hired as a lobbyist, the entity he solicited would never receive contracts from the Trump Administration," Greenberg continued. Such behavior would create both civil and criminal liability.
"America deserves better than government employees who so nakedly exploit their public service for private gain."
Corey Lewandowski Faces a Federal Probe Over His Alleged Actions
Lewandowski is being investigated over claims he asked a private prison contractor for a kickback to help secure a multibillion-dollar government contract.
"Corey Lewandowski appears to have engaged in deep-rooted corruption at the Department of Homeland Security, and this massive pay-to-play scheme should concern all Americans," Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, explained in a statement.
The politician added, "We need answers directly from any companies Lewandowski was soliciting. Oversight Democrats are going to root out this corruption at DHS, and we won’t stop until there’s accountability."
Corey Lewandowski Denies the Allegations
However, the former advisor strongly disputed The Journal's reporting. A representative for Lewandowski denied he had "sought contracts with foreign governments," said he played no role in contract review or approval at the department, and said he hadn’t been contacted about any investigation into contracting at DHS.
The representative said Lewandowski "adamantly denies ever demanding any payment or compensation from any potential, former, or current government contractor or seeking or soliciting or entering contracts with foreign governments while volunteering his time with DHS," and that "Lewandowski denies any wrongdoing."