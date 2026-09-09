EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Kristy Noem Lover Corey Lewandowski Branded 'Criminal and Corrupt’ After He 'Extorted Money' From Foreign Countries While Acting as DHS 'Shadow Secretary'

Lewandowski left the department soon after Noem was fired by President Trump on March 5, following a chaotic and controversial 14 months as the Homeland Security Secretary, which included spending $220million on a bizarre self-serving ad campaign.

Now, a new report in The Wall Street Journal claims Lewandowski offered "special" government services to foreign officials for his own financial gain, as well as allegedly "shaking down" contractors seeking federal contracts for his own "kickbacks."

Despite officially serving only as a special government employee, the 52-year-old allegedly wielded unregulated control at DHS, acting as a de facto "shadow secretary" alongside 54-year-old Noem.

It was also reported Lewandowski took meetings in Noem's office and received a copy of Trump's sensitive President's Daily Brief that his rumored lover had access to each day.