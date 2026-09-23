JD Vance Mocked as an 'Embarrassment' After Mistakenly Comparing Rival Democrats to Flatulence: 'Is He a Toddler?'

The slip-up occurred during his September 21 campaign stop in Greensboro, North Carolina, while he was supporting Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley.

JD Vance claimed that he meant to say 'far left.'

Vance was referring to the political left as he campaigned for Whatley, who is challenging former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper for the U.S. Senate seat. Just moments before his gaffe, Vance had criticized Cooper for what he described as bending to the “far left.”

“And because we need somebody who will actually fight back against the ‘f-rt left,’ we need Michael Whatley in the United States Senate,” Vance said to applause.

The crowd then began chanting “Michael” as Vance looked around the room.