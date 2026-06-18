J.D.Vance 'Embarrassed' Over Past Criticism of 'Loving' Donald Trump and Accuses Media of Making Prez 'Look Like A Different Human Being'

In a new interview to promote his new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vance admits he "didn't know him well" at the time of his negative comments surrounding the president, but having secured a front row seat to his presidency — when he became Trump's righthand man in January 2025 — his opinion has dramatically altered.

Vance said: "Donald Trump is much different as a human being than the media makes him out to be.

"He's very warm. He's a very loving person to his kids, to his grandkids. He's incredibly generous.

"If you see Donald Trump in the Oval Office, it's like he has to give you a gift.

"He's one of these people who really likes hospitality. He really likes making people happy."