EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals JD Vance's 'Ultra Sneaky' Move As He Fights to 'Use God to Seduce MAGA Nuts' Ahead of 2028 Presidential Election

The announcement of the tome – which comes out July 16 – coincided with the launch of a children's story podcast by second lady Usha Vance, prompting renewed scrutiny of how the couple is cultivating their image as ultra-MAGA-friendly religious family folk.

With no incumbent expected to seek the White House in 2028, Republican hopefuls are already being watched for signs of future presidential ambitions.

Christopher Devine, a vice-presidential scholar at the University of Dayton, said: "As vice president, JD Vance is largely defined by who he serves under, as any vice president is. And so I think there is some good reason, especially if he has future political ambitions, and he likely does, to want to create his own narrative about himself, who he is as an individual, and not just as subordinate to the president."

Boston University presidential historian Thomas Whalen added: "There are no coincidences in politics, particularly presidential politics. You need the evangelicals, obviously, but Catholic voters have played a prominent role in several election cycles, determining who the winner will be, and so he is working hard to let everyone know that he is a Catholic."