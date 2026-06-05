EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals JD Vance's 'Ultra Sneaky' Move As He Fights to 'Use God to Seduce MAGA Nuts' Ahead of 2028 Presidential Election
June 5 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
JD Vance is positioning himself to strengthen his appeal among religious conservatives with the release of a new memoir detailing his journey back to faith – in a move political insiders told RadarOnline.com was "sneakily designed" as a "shameless God cash-in" to bolster his standing as an early Republican contender among Bible-thumpers ahead of the 2028 presidential election.
The vice president's upcoming book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, chronicles his conversion to Catholicism and arrives as speculation intensifies about the post-Trump future of the Republican Party.
Vance Fuels 2028 White House Talk
The announcement of the tome – which comes out July 16 – coincided with the launch of a children's story podcast by second lady Usha Vance, prompting renewed scrutiny of how the couple is cultivating their image as ultra-MAGA-friendly religious family folk.
With no incumbent expected to seek the White House in 2028, Republican hopefuls are already being watched for signs of future presidential ambitions.
Christopher Devine, a vice-presidential scholar at the University of Dayton, said: "As vice president, JD Vance is largely defined by who he serves under, as any vice president is. And so I think there is some good reason, especially if he has future political ambitions, and he likely does, to want to create his own narrative about himself, who he is as an individual, and not just as subordinate to the president."
Boston University presidential historian Thomas Whalen added: "There are no coincidences in politics, particularly presidential politics. You need the evangelicals, obviously, but Catholic voters have played a prominent role in several election cycles, determining who the winner will be, and so he is working hard to let everyone know that he is a Catholic."
Book Targets Key Faith Voters
Other Republican figures and analysts suggested the timing of Vance's book reflects an effort to deepen ties with faith-based voters, who remain a critical bloc within the GOP electorate.
One Republican source told us the memoir gives him an opportunity to showcase values and personal convictions with the power to resonate with religious conservatives while putting himself ahead of any rivals expected to enter the 2028 race.
A second GOP strategist said the book allows Vance to speak directly to churchgoing voters in a way traditional political memoirs often fail to do, arguing stories of faith and personal transformation frequently carry significant weight in Republican primary contests.
Another party insider said the vice president's long-standing relationship with religious communities could be "seriously strengthened" by the publication, particularly among Catholic voters looking for a candidate whose faith is central to his public identity.
Can Vance Escape Trump's Shadow?
The release comes as polling has shown mixed levels of support for president Donald Trump among religious voters, including Catholics and Protestants. Some social conservatives have also voiced frustration the former reality TV judge's administration has not moved further to restrict abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Devine warned Vance faces a difficult balancing act as he seeks to establish an independent political profile while remaining loyal to the president.
"A vice president, while angling for leadership in his own right, has to avoid challenging the leadership of the current president that they serve under; that is incredibly difficult," Devine said. "And to the extent we have a track record over the last 70 years from Nixon on, rarely has it gone well."
Whalen predicted religion could become a defining issue in the Republican nomination battle.
He said: "We're gonna see, at least in the Republican Party, it's going to be a battle of faith in many regards. And it's going to get ugly.
"All the candidates are kind of touting their particular view of Christianity, which seems to be: the Prince of Peace has basically turned into Rambo if you're Republican."