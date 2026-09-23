Trump Country Club Rocked by 'Animal Cruelty' Claims After Disturbing Video Emerges — 'Absolutely Unacceptable and Disgusting'

The videos prompted outrage on X, with users criticizing the event and treatment of the fish – as they appear to be swimming erratically.

One user wrote after the video circulated online: "Small fish suffocate and die a painful death when put into chlorinated water. These people are gruesome."

Another added: "Teach kids to disrespect life. Horrible parenting."

A third said: "This is absolutely unacceptable and disgusting."

Another noted: "Chlorine kills fish. The f--- is wrong with y'all?"

A second video emerged online showing President Donald Trump walking around the pool area at roughly the same time as the event.