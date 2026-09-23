EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Court War Sealed as Judge Warns Jail Could Be Next Over Future Violations
Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's explosive legal battle with accuser Brian Evans has taken another dramatic turn, with a Florida judge moving to seal the contentious court war and warning that violations of her orders could result in escalating sanctions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a newly filed transcript of the September 22 emergency hearing obtained by Radar, attorneys for Carrot Top – whose real name is Scott Thompson – urged the court to take sweeping action against Evans, including dismissing his case with prejudice or imposing restrictions on his future filings.
Judge Pulls Explosive Case From Public View
The hearing came days after Thompson's attorney told the court the comedian had been hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt.
During the hearing, Thompson's attorney argued Evans had engaged in a continuing pattern of threatening to place intensely personal material on the public docket, where it could subsequently be obtained and reported by the media.
Evans denied the allegations under oath and argued there was no sworn medical evidence connecting him to Thompson's hospitalization.
He told the court Thompson's emergency filing contained "no affidavits, no sworn declarations, no medical records, no police reports," and denied causing a medical crisis. The judge ultimately moved to shut down the public dissemination of material in the litigation, declaring that the entire case would be confidential.
Judge Draws a Hard Line
The court said it would not strike the existing filings but would instead seal them. The judge also sharply narrowed what the parties can put before the court going forward. Under the ruling described during the hearing, filings that are not "directly and solely related" to whether the disputed arbitration clause is enforceable could result in sanctions.
The judge made clear that much of the material flooding the case was beside the point, saying the real issue is whether the dispute should be sent to arbitration.
The court also indicated that a show-cause hearing would not be necessary unless there was future noncompliance, but warned that if violations occurred, the court could increase the available remedies and sanctions.
Court Refuses to Toss Case
Thompson's attorney pushed for even stronger action, asking the judge to permanently throw out Evans' case or impose new restrictions aimed at keeping disputed material off the public court docket.
The court did not grant the requested dismissal at the hearing, leaving the litigation alive while tightening restrictions surrounding it. Meanwhile, another major issue remains unresolved. The judge said she would work on the pending motion to compel arbitration as well as a request to designate Evans a vexatious litigant.
The increasingly bitter legal battle has also expanded beyond the original allegations.
$2Million Settlement Fight Erupts
Evans originally sued Thompson seeking to undo a 2024 settlement agreement, alleging he lacked the mental capacity to knowingly enter the deal following trauma from the Maui wildfires. He has also accused the entertainer of sending him an unsolicited sexually explicit video and making promises about future entertainment opportunities that Evans claims never materialized.
In a separate filing, Evans sought sanctions against Thompson's attorney Ronnie Bittman and his law firm, alleging confidential settlement communications were improperly placed into the public domain.
Evans claims those communications included an earlier $500,000 resolution proposal and a subsequent $2million global settlement proposal. No court has ruled that Bittman committed the misconduct Evans alleges.
For now, the judge has made one point unmistakably clear: the sprawling fight surrounding Carrot Top is being pulled out of public view while the court turns its attention to the arbitration dispute.