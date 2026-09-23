EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Court War Sealed as Judge Warns Jail Could Be Next Over Future Violations

The hearing came days after Thompson's attorney told the court the comedian had been hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt.

During the hearing, Thompson's attorney argued Evans had engaged in a continuing pattern of threatening to place intensely personal material on the public docket, where it could subsequently be obtained and reported by the media.

Evans denied the allegations under oath and argued there was no sworn medical evidence connecting him to Thompson's hospitalization.

He told the court Thompson's emergency filing contained "no affidavits, no sworn declarations, no medical records, no police reports," and denied causing a medical crisis. The judge ultimately moved to shut down the public dissemination of material in the litigation, declaring that the entire case would be confidential.