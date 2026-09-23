Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > court
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Court War Sealed as Judge Warns Jail Could Be Next Over Future Violations

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's bitter court war has been sealed as a judge warned future violations could potentially lead to jail time.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Carrot Top's explosive legal battle with accuser Brian Evans has taken another dramatic turn, with a Florida judge moving to seal the contentious court war and warning that violations of her orders could result in escalating sanctions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a newly filed transcript of the September 22 emergency hearing obtained by Radar, attorneys for Carrot Top – whose real name is Scott Thompson – urged the court to take sweeping action against Evans, including dismissing his case with prejudice or imposing restrictions on his future filings.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Pulls Explosive Case From Public View

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top attorney accused Brian Evans of threatening to put intensely personal material on the public docket, where it could quickly reach the media.

Article continues below advertisement

The hearing came days after Thompson's attorney told the court the comedian had been hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt.

During the hearing, Thompson's attorney argued Evans had engaged in a continuing pattern of threatening to place intensely personal material on the public docket, where it could subsequently be obtained and reported by the media.

Evans denied the allegations under oath and argued there was no sworn medical evidence connecting him to Thompson's hospitalization.

He told the court Thompson's emergency filing contained "no affidavits, no sworn declarations, no medical records, no police reports," and denied causing a medical crisis. The judge ultimately moved to shut down the public dissemination of material in the litigation, declaring that the entire case would be confidential.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Draws a Hard Line

Singer Brian Evans
Source: @SINGERBRIANEVANS/FACEBOOK

Evans was warned future violations could trigger escalating sanctions, with the judge outlining incarceration as a potential enforcement tool.

Article continues below advertisement

The court said it would not strike the existing filings but would instead seal them. The judge also sharply narrowed what the parties can put before the court going forward. Under the ruling described during the hearing, filings that are not "directly and solely related" to whether the disputed arbitration clause is enforceable could result in sanctions.

The judge made clear that much of the material flooding the case was beside the point, saying the real issue is whether the dispute should be sent to arbitration.

The court also indicated that a show-cause hearing would not be necessary unless there was future noncompliance, but warned that if violations occurred, the court could increase the available remedies and sanctions.

Article continues below advertisement

Court Refuses to Toss Case

Comedian Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's attorney told the court the comedian had been hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

Thompson's attorney pushed for even stronger action, asking the judge to permanently throw out Evans' case or impose new restrictions aimed at keeping disputed material off the public court docket.

The court did not grant the requested dismissal at the hearing, leaving the litigation alive while tightening restrictions surrounding it. Meanwhile, another major issue remains unresolved. The judge said she would work on the pending motion to compel arbitration as well as a request to designate Evans a vexatious litigant.

The increasingly bitter legal battle has also expanded beyond the original allegations.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Isla Moon

EXCLUSIVE: Top Adult Star Reveals Eye-Watering Fortnightly Sexual Health Test Bill

Photo of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth

Princess Diana's Brother Defends Queen's 'Long Overdue' Response to Her Death — Claims She Stayed at Balmoral to Shield Grieving William and Harry

Article continues below advertisement

$2Million Settlement Fight Erupts

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Brian Evans
Source: @BRIAN EVANS / X

Evans claims confidential settlement talks included a $2million global proposal and alleges the communications were improperly made public.

Evans originally sued Thompson seeking to undo a 2024 settlement agreement, alleging he lacked the mental capacity to knowingly enter the deal following trauma from the Maui wildfires. He has also accused the entertainer of sending him an unsolicited sexually explicit video and making promises about future entertainment opportunities that Evans claims never materialized.

In a separate filing, Evans sought sanctions against Thompson's attorney Ronnie Bittman and his law firm, alleging confidential settlement communications were improperly placed into the public domain.

Evans claims those communications included an earlier $500,000 resolution proposal and a subsequent $2million global settlement proposal. No court has ruled that Bittman committed the misconduct Evans alleges.

For now, the judge has made one point unmistakably clear: the sprawling fight surrounding Carrot Top is being pulled out of public view while the court turns its attention to the arbitration dispute.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.