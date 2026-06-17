J.D. Vance Admits 'Cat Ladies' Comment Was a Mistake as Poll Numbers Slide and 2028 Rivals Gain Ground
June 17 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance's surprising admission that his infamous "childless cat ladies" jab was "one of the dumbest things" he has ever said may have been about more than personal reflection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to public relations expert David Johnson, the timing of Vance's newfound regret raises questions as the Republican's political future increasingly comes into focus ahead of the 2028 presidential race.
Walking Back a Controversial Remark
In his forthcoming memoir Communion, Vance revisited the 2021 comment that sparked outrage after he criticized then-Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats as "childless cat ladies."
"One of the dumbest things I ever said came when I argued that 'childless cat ladies' across the Democrat Party were running our country into the ground," Vance wrote.
He also described the remark as a "boneheaded comment" and acknowledged it was "intentionally (and successfully) provocative rather than illuminating."
Why Now?
Johnson believes the answer may lie in the political landscape Vance is facing.
"J.D. Vance is making this admission now, as his negative numbers have soared not only among Democrats and Independents, but Republicans, also," Johnson told Radar.
While Vance remains a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, Johnson noted that his position may not be as secure as it once appeared.
"While he still leads in polling for the 2028 Republican nomination, his lead against Marco Rubio has dramatically decreased," Johnson explained.
Rubio Factor
According to Johnson, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's growing appeal could be creating pressure for Vance to broaden his image beyond his loyal conservative base.
"Marco Rubio is seen as more likeable and appealing to women, independents and suburban voters," Johnson said.
Those same voting blocs were among the groups that criticized Vance's "childless cat ladies" comments when they resurfaced during the 2024 campaign.
In his new memoir, Vance acknowledged that he "could have shown more compassion to people who don't have children."
Genuine Reflection or Political Repositioning?
Johnson said admitting mistakes can be an effective political strategy if voters believe the remorse is sincere.
"It often helps admitting the error. The public is always willing to forgive," he said. "But it must seem real and genuine."
Vance framed his regret through the lens of faith in Communion, writing that the comment was "a clear moment where I failed".
Whether voters ultimately view Vance's comments as a heartfelt reflection inspired by faith or a calculated attempt to soften his image remains to be seen.
But when asked whether the admission resembles the type of image rehabilitation politicians often undertake ahead of a White House bid, Johnson didn't hesitate.
"Yes it does, and (it) also read like one who sees his poll numbers tanking and a strong rival emerging," he said.