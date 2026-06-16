J.D. Vance's Biggest Political Blunder: Vice President Recalls 'Dumbest' Comment — And It Still Haunts Him

RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president, 41, addresses the remark — made during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's since-canceled Fox News show — in his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

J.D. Vance has branded his controversial "childless cat ladies" comment "one of the dumbest things" he's ever said.

Vance said the remark was 'intentionally (and successfully) provocative rather than illuminating.'

He writes: "One of the dumbest things I ever said came when I argued that 'childless cat ladies' across the Democrat Party were running our country into the ground."

"It was a boneheaded comment, intentionally (and successfully) provocative rather than illuminating," he added.

Vance was riding high on the success of his bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy and running to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate when he made the rude remark in 2021. He slammed Democrats as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."