'Stop Petro Pete!' Buttigieg 'Humiliated' by Climate Protestors Crashing Event and Chasing Him Off Stage

Source: MEGA;@climatedefiance/x

Pete Buttigieg was 'humiliated' at an event on Tuesday.

Oct. 11 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was "humiliated" by a group of climate protestors who crashed an event he was attending and chased him off stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Protestors with the activist group Climate Defiance made a spectacle out of the former Democrat presidential candidate on Tuesday at Baltimore's Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

petebutleig
Source: MEGA

Pete Buttigieg was a featured speaker at an event in Baltimore on Tuesday.

The protestors made themselves — and their mission — well known to the group gathered at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall as they busted through the theater's doors and chanted in unison, "End fossil fuels, Pete!" and "Stop Petro Pete!"

The group wore matching white t-shirts that read "End Fossil Fuels" and carried large banners that had similar messaging. Once the activists were on stage with Joe Biden's transportation secretary, one protestor condemned Buttigieg over a project that "worsened air quality."

The protestor accused Buttigieg of being a willing participant in "environmental racism."

petebutlwigh protest
Source: @climatedefiance/x

The climate protestors who disrupted the event and confronted Buttigieg.

"Your DOT just approved the Seaport Oil Terminal, a project that will have 80 coal plants worth of greenhouse gas emissions and will worsen air quality in areas that already live in cancer clusters," the activist told Buttigieg. "This is about environmental racism and it’s about the climate impacts this project will have."

At first, Buttigieg attempted to engage with the group. He sat uncomfortably on a couch in the middle of the stage as the moderator asked him if he wanted to comment on the remarks.

screenshot at pm

Buttigieg listened to the protestors and attempted to engage before he left the stage.

Buttigieg responded that he didn't want to "say anything off the cuff" but he "respects where they're coming from."

The outspoken activist then jumped in and interrupted Buttigieg with argumentative counterpoints. Eventually, the Democrat lawmaker decided he couldn't reason with the group and quickly ditched the event as the group began to chant in unison.

"Stop S.P.O.T. and GulfLink, stop Petro Pete!” yelled the climate activists as Buttigieg ran off stage.

screenshot at pm
Source: @climatedefiance/x

Buttigieg was caught off guard and admitted to not wanting to say something 'off the cuff' in response.

Video footage taken from the event showed Buttigieg's security team holding off the group as protestors tried to engage with Buttigieg as he left the stage.

"Think about why he said he can’t ‘speak off the cuff’ on climate. Please! We’re ready to! We’re happy to have a conversation with Secretary Pete!" one protestor shouted in Buttigieg's direction as left the theatre.

"Which side are you on, Pete? Which side are you on?" yelled another while the group continued their original message, "End fossil fuels, Pete!"

After the event, the activist group took to the social media and posted about their successful standoff with the Democrat.

"Today we took over a keynote address by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Humiliated, he fled. Craven and corrupted, Petro Pete is destroying entire communities to enrich his fossil fuel cronies. So we did something he will never forget. And we did not apologize," Climate Defiance wrote on X.

