'Stop Petro Pete!' Buttigieg 'Humiliated' by Climate Protestors Crashing Event and Chasing Him Off Stage

The protestors made themselves — and their mission — well known to the group gathered at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall as they busted through the theater's doors and chanted in unison, "End fossil fuels, Pete!" and "Stop Petro Pete!"

The group wore matching white t-shirts that read "End Fossil Fuels" and carried large banners that had similar messaging. Once the activists were on stage with Joe Biden's transportation secretary, one protestor condemned Buttigieg over a project that "worsened air quality."

The protestor accused Buttigieg of being a willing participant in "environmental racism."