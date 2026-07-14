Kristi Noem Rages Over 'Ridiculous' Question About Dog Killing Story in Resurfaced Interview — as Fired Homeland Security Sec. Was Almost Trump's Veep

During the 2024 interview, Varney questioned whether the admission, which appears in her book, No Going Back, killed her chances of becoming Trump's running mate.

"Well, I don't think you have the facts straight," Noem responded. "This was a vicious, dangerous dog that was a working dog, and I had to make a choice between the safety of my children and an animal that was killing livestock and attacking people."

In the book, Noem revealed she had shot the 14-month-old puppy named Cricket, claiming the female dog was "aggressive," and putting her disgust for the animal on display.

"I hated that dog,” Noem wrote, calling the pet "worthless." In the resurfaced interview, Varney continued to push for answers and claimed he had been "consumed with emails" from voters who revealed they didn't want to vote for someone who had killed their dog.