Kristi Noem Rages Over 'Ridiculous' Question About Dog Killing Story in Resurfaced Interview — as Fired Homeland Security Sec. Was Almost Trump's Veep
July 14 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem almost became President Trump's veep, but her dreams were dashed after receiving brutal backlash following her disturbing admission to killing a puppy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a resurfaced interview, Noem is grilled hard by Fox News personality Stuart Varney over the shocking confession.
Kristi Noem on Killing Pet: 'This Was a Vicious, Dangerous Dog'
During the 2024 interview, Varney questioned whether the admission, which appears in her book, No Going Back, killed her chances of becoming Trump's running mate.
"Well, I don't think you have the facts straight," Noem responded. "This was a vicious, dangerous dog that was a working dog, and I had to make a choice between the safety of my children and an animal that was killing livestock and attacking people."
In the book, Noem revealed she had shot the 14-month-old puppy named Cricket, claiming the female dog was "aggressive," and putting her disgust for the animal on display.
"I hated that dog,” Noem wrote, calling the pet "worthless." In the resurfaced interview, Varney continued to push for answers and claimed he had been "consumed with emails" from voters who revealed they didn't want to vote for someone who had killed their dog.
Kristi Noem Still Gets Vital Job
"Enough, Stuart. This interview is ridiculous – what you are doing right now," a frustrated Noem responded. "So, you need to stop. It is. It is. Let's talk about some real topics that Americans care about."
Before running out of time, Varney reminded Noem, "I know I pressed hard. But that's what people talk about to this day." The 54-year-old did not end up being Trump's running mate, as that role was handed over to JD Vance.
While she did not snag the highly coveted job, Trump did not blackball her from the administration, as he would eventually name her his Secretary of Homeland Security.
"Trump actually saw this particular biographical detail as an asset in his Homeland Security Secretary – it was one of the reasons he chose her," NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley claimed in her book, Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program.
Kristi Noem Doubles Town on Dog Killing Confession
However, the tragic dog story continued to follow Noem, and during an appearance on the Pod Force One with Miranda Devine, she once again tried to defend her actions.
"The dog was actively killing animals for fun, had been massacring chickens, and then had tried to bite me and attack me," Noem claimed. "That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important."
She continued, "At that time, we had little kiddos around every single day… I knew I had to take responsibility for the situation." While she claimed she "absolutely loves animals," Noem also admitted to killing a "disgusting, musky, rancid" male goat who "loved to chase" her kids.
Noem's time as Secretary of Homeland Security was a failure, as she was fired by Trump and replaced with Markwayne Mullin.
Noem, who was known as the "ICE Barbie" and mocked for "cosplaying," amid protests, has since seen her marriage fall apart after her husband Byron's secret life was exposed.
Earlier this year, Bryon's sexual interests and kinks, including his love of wearing fake breasts and allegedly sending fetish models thousands of dollars, were revealed to the public, leading to their divorce.
"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Noem's mother, Corinne Arnold, told the Daily Mail.