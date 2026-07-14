Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem Rages Over 'Ridiculous' Question About Dog Killing Story in Resurfaced Interview — as Fired Homeland Security Sec. Was Almost Trump's Veep

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's dog killing story has continued to follow her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kristi Noem almost became President Trump's veep, but her dreams were dashed after receiving brutal backlash following her disturbing admission to killing a puppy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a resurfaced interview, Noem is grilled hard by Fox News personality Stuart Varney over the shocking confession.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem on Killing Pet: 'This Was a Vicious, Dangerous Dog'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: Fox News

Noem was left annoyed over questions about her dog killing story in a resurfaced interview.

During the 2024 interview, Varney questioned whether the admission, which appears in her book, No Going Back, killed her chances of becoming Trump's running mate.

"Well, I don't think you have the facts straight," Noem responded. "This was a vicious, dangerous dog that was a working dog, and I had to make a choice between the safety of my children and an animal that was killing livestock and attacking people."

In the book, Noem revealed she had shot the 14-month-old puppy named Cricket, claiming the female dog was "aggressive," and putting her disgust for the animal on display.

"I hated that dog,” Noem wrote, calling the pet "worthless." In the resurfaced interview, Varney continued to push for answers and claimed he had been "consumed with emails" from voters who revealed they didn't want to vote for someone who had killed their dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Still Gets Vital Job

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

'This interview is ridiculous,' Noem told Stuart Varney in the heated interview.

"Enough, Stuart. This interview is ridiculous – what you are doing right now," a frustrated Noem responded. "So, you need to stop. It is. It is. Let's talk about some real topics that Americans care about."

Before running out of time, Varney reminded Noem, "I know I pressed hard. But that's what people talk about to this day." The 54-year-old did not end up being Trump's running mate, as that role was handed over to JD Vance.

While she did not snag the highly coveted job, Trump did not blackball her from the administration, as he would eventually name her his Secretary of Homeland Security.

"Trump actually saw this particular biographical detail as an asset in his Homeland Security Secretary – it was one of the reasons he chose her," NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley claimed in her book, Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Doubles Town on Dog Killing Confession

Photo of Donald Trump, Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Noem lost out on being Trump's veep, but still remained in the administration.

However, the tragic dog story continued to follow Noem, and during an appearance on the Pod Force One with Miranda Devine, she once again tried to defend her actions.

"The dog was actively killing animals for fun, had been massacring chickens, and then had tried to bite me and attack me," Noem claimed. "That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important."

She continued, "At that time, we had little kiddos around every single day… I knew I had to take responsibility for the situation." While she claimed she "absolutely loves animals," Noem also admitted to killing a "disgusting, musky, rancid" male goat who "loved to chase" her kids.

Noem's time as Secretary of Homeland Security was a failure, as she was fired by Trump and replaced with Markwayne Mullin.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump finally paid E. Jean Carroll after being found liable for sexual abuse.

E. Jean Carroll Collects $5.6Million From Trump Three Years After Jury Found Prez Liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation

Pete Hegseth has launched a task force to look into and prosecute media leaks.

Pete Hegseth Launches New DOJ Task Force to Identify and Prosecute Officials Who Leak Sensitive Information

Photo of Donald Trump, Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Trump eventually fired Noem after her rough time as Secretary of Homeland Security.

Noem, who was known as the "ICE Barbie" and mocked for "cosplaying," amid protests, has since seen her marriage fall apart after her husband Byron's secret life was exposed.

Earlier this year, Bryon's sexual interests and kinks, including his love of wearing fake breasts and allegedly sending fetish models thousands of dollars, were revealed to the public, leading to their divorce.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Noem's mother, Corinne Arnold, told the Daily Mail.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.