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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Reveals If She Wants to Live to Be 100 — As She Claims Husband Mark Consuelos Isn't 'Cut Out' for Changing Her 'Diapers'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got candid about growing old together.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa has some serious doubts when it comes to growing old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent episode of LIVE!, the TV personality and her husband, Mark Consuelos, discussed how Japan holds the record for the most people over 100 years old, as the couple touched on what their own future might look like and prompted Ripa to admit that she has some reservations about reaching triple digits.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Old Age

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Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Ripa and Consuelos discussed living to 100.

"Would you like to live to 100?" Consuelos asked his wife.

"It depends. I mean, here's the thing. I don't want to live to 100 if my quality of life isn't good," she explained. "I want to have the longest life, but the highest quality of life, for as long as possible."

Consuelos pressed on, teasing his longtime partner about some of the less glamorous realities of old age.

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Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Would Be 'Irritated' By Diaper Changes

Image of According to Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos would be "irritated" if he had to change her diapers.
Source: MEGA

According to Ripa, Consuelos would be 'irritated' if he had to change her diapers.

"Like, if I had to change your diapers, would you like to be living to 100?" he inquired.

"No, stop!" Ripa demanded. "Here's the thing. You're not cut out for that, and neither am I."

When Consuelos assured Ripa that he'd be open to taking on diaper duties, she refused.

"No, no, no, no. You wouldn't. You couldn't," she insisted. "You'd be irritated."

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Kelly Ripa Calls Mark Consuelos an 'Excellent' Dog Dad

Image of Kelly Ripa say that while Mark Consuelos is great dog dad, "that's where it ends."
Source: MEGA

The TV personality said that while her husband is great dog dad, 'that's where it ends.'

Consuelos went on to brag about how good a dog dad he is to Lena, a Maltese and Shih Tzu mix whom he and Ripa adopted back in 2021.

"Yeah, no, you're great with Lena," she agreed. "I think that's where it ends. I actually think that's where it ends. It's where it begins and ends."

Whether Consuelos will actually embrace a caretaker role as his wife enters old age remains to be seen, but he certainly seems up for the challenge.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship

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Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made their relationship public in 1996, and got married just a few months later.
Source: MEGA

The couple made their relationship public in 1996, and got married just a few months later.

The pair made their relationship public in 1996, roughly a year after meeting during Consuelos' audition for All My Children. They tied the knot just a few months later, and have since welcomed three children together.

In 2023, Consuelos permanently replaced Ryan Seacrest on LIVE! in 2023, after Seacrest announced plans to move to the West Coast ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

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