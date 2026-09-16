Bill O'Reilly Begs Trump to 'Take a Nap' and Claims He's the 'Hardest Working Prez' — Despite Being Busted Falling Asleep in Public
Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Bill O’Reilly wants Donald Trump to do one thing: take a nap, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Fox News commentator believes the president is working too hard these days.
On Tuesday, September 14, the 77-year-old was asked by Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty why he previously begged Trump to take the month of August off.
Bill O'Reilly Praises Trump's Alleged Work Ethic
"Well, he’s 80... Come on. There's not a person I know that works harder than Donald Trump works," O'Reilly said in response. "I think he’s the hardest-working president. (Abraham) Lincoln might be in there because he had to deal with the Civil War, of course, but the guy is just a work machine, and it wears you down."
Earlier this summer, O'Reilly used the final moments of his No Spin News podcast episode to urge his longtime friend Trump to take it easy before it's too late.
He said at the time, "My advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit... He needs a breather much more than I do."
O'Reilly was up to the same tune on Newsmax, telling Finnerty, "He's got to give himself a break because there's a lot of complicated stuff he's dealing with now."
'Take a Nap!'
The conservative mouthpiece suggested Trump refuses to slow down because he "doesn't want to ever show weakness, ever. And getting tired, I guess to him is weak," before pointing out that the president was busted falling asleep in public recently.
"He fell asleep. I, you know, look, everybody has to live their lives," O'Reilly said. "But he fell asleep in a Pentagon 9/11 service just for a fraction. And you and I have done this, I'm sure, you know, kind of just dozed off. And, you know, that shows you that there is only so much you can push your body. There's only so much."
The TV commentator then gave one final plea to Trump: "With all of these very, very serious things in play that he's got to deal with, you know, every time he plays golf, I applaud.
"I give him a standing 'O.' Good. Get out there, play some golf. Take a nap. You know, have a Big Mac, whatever you want to do. But give yourself a break."
Trump V. Sleep
Despite claiming he's always working, Trump has been spotted snoozing in public several times, including during a roundtable at the U.S. Army War College with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in July.
The former reality star was busted shutting his eyes for a few seconds before opening them again and looking at Hegseth. While appearing to have his eyes closed, Hegseth complimented his boss, crediting Trump with having "rebuilt" the military. At this moment, Trump jolted as soon as the word "president" was mentioned.
Critics once again were quick to call out the Commander-in-Chief, as one person raged on X, "Trump falls asleep during a public event again. This is elder abuse. It must end. 25th Amendment now," a person on X said.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
Trump's Health Ailments
Meanwhile, Trump has allegedly been suffering from numerous health ailments. His swollen ankles have raised red flags, as he was previously called out for his "cankles" during the G7 summit.
At one point during a meeting with some of the world's leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's ankles appeared swollen.
Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom.