Bill O'Reilly Begs Trump to 'Take a Nap' and Claims He's the 'Hardest Working Prez' — Despite Being Busted Falling Asleep in Public

"Well, he’s 80... Come on. There's not a person I know that works harder than Donald Trump works," O'Reilly said in response. "I think he’s the hardest-working president. (Abraham) Lincoln might be in there because he had to deal with the Civil War, of course, but the guy is just a work machine, and it wears you down."

Earlier this summer, O'Reilly used the final moments of his No Spin News podcast episode to urge his longtime friend Trump to take it easy before it's too late.

He said at the time, "My advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit... He needs a breather much more than I do."

O'Reilly was up to the same tune on Newsmax, telling Finnerty, "He's got to give himself a break because there's a lot of complicated stuff he's dealing with now."