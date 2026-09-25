Kai Trump, 19, Undergoes Stem Cell Procedure After Suffering Brutal Injury at College

The 19-year-old finally revealed the reason behind her nearly two-week social media absence in a Thursday, September 24, Instagram video, telling fans she was on her way to undergo stem cell treatment for her injured wrist.

Kai Trump 's collegiate golf career got off to a rough start after the freshman re-injured her left wrist during her first tournament for the University of Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I kinda had an injury to my wrist during the tournament, my first college tournament," Kai explained in the video, saying she could tell something was wrong right away.

"I hit the ground next to the first cart path. Let's just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it; it felt like a shock on my arm. Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again," she continued, referring to her Extensor carpi ulnaris tendon.

Kai revealed she “didn't fully tear it,” but suffered a “little sliver” in her TFCC, the cartilage and ligaments on the pinky side of the wrist that cushion and stabilize the joint during gripping, swinging, and twisting.