Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump, 19, Undergoes Stem Cell Procedure After Suffering Brutal Injury at College

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump shared a video of her stem cell therapy after re-injuring her left wrist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kai Trump's collegiate golf career got off to a rough start after the freshman re-injured her left wrist during her first tournament for the University of Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old finally revealed the reason behind her nearly two-week social media absence in a Thursday, September 24, Instagram video, telling fans she was on her way to undergo stem cell treatment for her injured wrist.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Suffers a Wrist Injury in Her First College Golf Tournament

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump revealed her wrist injury almost two weeks after it happened.

"I kinda had an injury to my wrist during the tournament, my first college tournament," Kai explained in the video, saying she could tell something was wrong right away.

"I hit the ground next to the first cart path. Let's just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it; it felt like a shock on my arm. Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again," she continued, referring to her Extensor carpi ulnaris tendon.

Kai revealed she “didn't fully tear it,” but suffered a “little sliver” in her TFCC, the cartilage and ligaments on the pinky side of the wrist that cushion and stabilize the joint during gripping, swinging, and twisting.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Calls It a 'Blessing' That She Was Able to Avoid Surgery Again

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Dr. Jeff Wiegers performed stem cell treatment on Kai Trump after her latest wrist injury.

While Kai was clearly crushed to have re-injured her wrist, which was strapped into a black brace, President Donald Trump's granddaughter found a silver lining in the setback, saying it was actually "good" news because "I can do these stem cells and I can get better without getting surgery so I can get better faster," calling it a "blessing."

The aspiring golf pro went straight to the top for her stem cell treatment, with Kai seen being examined by Dr. Jeff Wiegers, Chief Medical Officer for Dezawa MuseCell Innovations.

Wiegers noted Kai had previously undergone wrist surgery before suffering a more “acute” injury in her latest setback. He then walked through the stem cell procedure and explained the specific areas of her injured wrist he was targeting.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Underwent Wrist Surgery in January

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump took fans along as she got her stem cell treament.

Kai's latest injury comes after she spent months rehabbing her wrist after getting surgery in January "to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex," she said at the time.

The setback came after the teen saw one of her biggest golfing dreams come true, making her first-ever LPGA Tour appearance at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament in Belleair, Florida, in November 2025.

While she didn't make the final cut, Kai said, "It felt pretty good" to find out where her high school senior golf skills held up against some of the world's top women golfers.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A man injured during an assassination attempt on President Trump has died.

Man Shot During Trump Assassination Attempt Dead at 76 From 'Complications of Injuries' — as Prez Mourns the 'True American Patriot'

picture of Donald Trump

'Trump TV' Suffers Abysmal Ratings After Officially Launching as New Option Following Prez's White House Media Ban

Kai Trump Had High Hopes for Her First Collegiate Golf Tournament

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

The 19-year-old was finally able to start golfing again late this summer after months of rehabbing her wrist after surgery.

Fans have been wondering where Kai disappeared to, as the social media star hasn't dropped a weekly YouTube vlog for her 1.5 million followers since September 12, shortly after moving into her first college apartment near the University of Miami campus.

She ended that video by teasing what was supposed to be an exciting milestone: “I actually have my first golf tournament, leaving tomorrow.” Kai even told fans she hoped to film the behind-the-scenes action, adding, “If you guys want to see that, let me know. I'd love to film that though.”

Kai headed into the 2026 Golfweek Fall Classic in South Carolina brimming with optimism, declaring she was “excited” and adding, “Hopefully I can get it done.” But her painful wrist setback derailed those hopes, with the injured college athlete ultimately finishing 102nd out of 120 competitors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.