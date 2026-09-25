Kai Trump, 19, Undergoes Stem Cell Procedure After Suffering Brutal Injury at College
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Kai Trump's collegiate golf career got off to a rough start after the freshman re-injured her left wrist during her first tournament for the University of Miami, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old finally revealed the reason behind her nearly two-week social media absence in a Thursday, September 24, Instagram video, telling fans she was on her way to undergo stem cell treatment for her injured wrist.
Kai Trump Suffers a Wrist Injury in Her First College Golf Tournament
"I kinda had an injury to my wrist during the tournament, my first college tournament," Kai explained in the video, saying she could tell something was wrong right away.
"I hit the ground next to the first cart path. Let's just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it; it felt like a shock on my arm. Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again," she continued, referring to her Extensor carpi ulnaris tendon.
Kai revealed she “didn't fully tear it,” but suffered a “little sliver” in her TFCC, the cartilage and ligaments on the pinky side of the wrist that cushion and stabilize the joint during gripping, swinging, and twisting.
Kai Trump Calls It a 'Blessing' That She Was Able to Avoid Surgery Again
While Kai was clearly crushed to have re-injured her wrist, which was strapped into a black brace, President Donald Trump's granddaughter found a silver lining in the setback, saying it was actually "good" news because "I can do these stem cells and I can get better without getting surgery so I can get better faster," calling it a "blessing."
The aspiring golf pro went straight to the top for her stem cell treatment, with Kai seen being examined by Dr. Jeff Wiegers, Chief Medical Officer for Dezawa MuseCell Innovations.
Wiegers noted Kai had previously undergone wrist surgery before suffering a more “acute” injury in her latest setback. He then walked through the stem cell procedure and explained the specific areas of her injured wrist he was targeting.
Kai Trump Underwent Wrist Surgery in January
Kai's latest injury comes after she spent months rehabbing her wrist after getting surgery in January "to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex," she said at the time.
The setback came after the teen saw one of her biggest golfing dreams come true, making her first-ever LPGA Tour appearance at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge tournament in Belleair, Florida, in November 2025.
While she didn't make the final cut, Kai said, "It felt pretty good" to find out where her high school senior golf skills held up against some of the world's top women golfers.
Kai Trump Had High Hopes for Her First Collegiate Golf Tournament
Fans have been wondering where Kai disappeared to, as the social media star hasn't dropped a weekly YouTube vlog for her 1.5 million followers since September 12, shortly after moving into her first college apartment near the University of Miami campus.
She ended that video by teasing what was supposed to be an exciting milestone: “I actually have my first golf tournament, leaving tomorrow.” Kai even told fans she hoped to film the behind-the-scenes action, adding, “If you guys want to see that, let me know. I'd love to film that though.”
Kai headed into the 2026 Golfweek Fall Classic in South Carolina brimming with optimism, declaring she was “excited” and adding, “Hopefully I can get it done.” But her painful wrist setback derailed those hopes, with the injured college athlete ultimately finishing 102nd out of 120 competitors.