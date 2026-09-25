EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran 'Broken' After Fresh Attack From Music Hero Over Gaza Row
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Ed Sheeran has been left "broken" by the escalating backlash over his Gaza tour row after Madness frontman Suggs became the latest music veteran to publicly challenge the superstar singer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The criticism came after rapper Macklemore, 43, was removed from his US tour following pro-Palestinian comments onstage, prompting supporting acts to withdraw in solidarity.
Ed Sheeran Faces Gaza Controversy Backlash
Sheeran has said the decision was made by promoters and venue operators rather than him, and has since spoken publicly about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
A source who is close to the singer has now claimed: "Ed is broken by how this has unfolded because he never wanted to become the center of a political firestorm. He's been attacked from different directions and feels that whatever he says will anger somebody.
"He has always viewed music as something that should bring people together, but suddenly he's being told that staying out of politics is itself a political decision. That's been incredibly difficult for him."
The insider noted, "Having somebody as respected as Suggs weighing in inevitably hurts, as he is one of his musical heroes. Ed has enormous respect for musicians of that generation, so this isn't criticism he will simply shrug off."
Suggs Challenges Ed Sheeran Over Gaza Silence
Suggs, 65, whose real name is Graham McPherson, said: "Music is political whether you like it or not."
Addressing the Sheeran controversy, he added: "The Gaza thing is very polarizing. If you say you're pro-Palestine, you can be blanked and cancelled, and a lot of people are scared of it. I can understand that.
"But Ed Sheeran. I think he's got enough money not to be scared of it. I'm not telling him what to do, but there are certain situations where you have to say something."
Suggs also argued that musicians cannot entirely separate themselves from politics because their work inevitably reflects people's lives.
He added: "You're talking about the everyday lives of people and you're communicating, whether it be love, peace or whatever. Sometimes you have to say something."
Singer Navigates Political Pressure Over Music
Sheeran initially sought to avoid becoming a "political commentator" amid his mounting controversy, and a music industry source said about the row: "Ed's position has evolved because the controversy effectively made silence impossible. He has been trying to navigate an extraordinarily divisive issue without turning his concerts into political rallies.
"The suggestion that he simply doesn't care has been particularly painful. People close to him would strongly reject that characterization."
Suggs will meanwhile join Madness at an Artists for Gaza benefit on September 27, raising funds to help rebuild Gaza's medical system.
He said: "I can't see that it is even political. Hospitals are all bombed; they've got no medicine, people are doing surgery with no anesthetic. That can't be something that you don't feel is wrong."
Music veteran Suggs was speaking ahead of the October 1 cinema re-release of the 1981 Madness film Take It Or Leave It, newly restored by the British Film Institute.
Looking back at the band's extraordinary longevity, he said: "We thought we were going to be The Beatles."
Of seeing their younger selves onscreen, he added: "We look so young. We were kids. It's charming."
He said: "We didn't have a clue that we were going to survive for this long."
Madness rose from Camden's ska scene to become one of Britain's biggest bands, scoring enduring hits including Our House and It Must Be Love.