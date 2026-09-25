EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran 'Broken' After Fresh Attack From Music Hero Over Gaza Row

The criticism came after rapper Macklemore, 43, was removed from his US tour following pro-Palestinian comments onstage, prompting supporting acts to withdraw in solidarity.

Ed Sheeran has been left "broken" by the escalating backlash over his Gaza tour row after Madness frontman Suggs became the latest music veteran to publicly challenge the superstar singer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sheeran has said the decision was made by promoters and venue operators rather than him, and has since spoken publicly about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A source who is close to the singer has now claimed: "Ed is broken by how this has unfolded because he never wanted to become the center of a political firestorm. He's been attacked from different directions and feels that whatever he says will anger somebody.

"He has always viewed music as something that should bring people together, but suddenly he's being told that staying out of politics is itself a political decision. That's been incredibly difficult for him."

The insider noted, "Having somebody as respected as Suggs weighing in inevitably hurts, as he is one of his musical heroes. Ed has enormous respect for musicians of that generation, so this isn't criticism he will simply shrug off."