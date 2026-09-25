Man Shot During Trump Assassination Attempt Dead at 76 From 'Complications of Injuries' — as Prez Mourns the 'True American Patriot'

Copenhaver was one of four people hit when Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to fire eight shots from the roof of a building, striking Trump in the right ear and killing rally attendee Corey Comperatore. David Dutch, 59, and Copenhaver were also struck, but survived the attack.

Copenhaver was hit once in the triceps and again in his abdomen, leaving him with nerve damage that required doctors to transect some of his colon. He would need the help of a cane to walk for the rest of his life.

He died on Wednesday, September 23, "surrounded by his loved ones," according to a statement from Joseph A. Feldman, an attorney representing Copenhaver’s family.

The statement did not provide a cause of death.