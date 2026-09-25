Man Shot During Trump Assassination Attempt Dead at 76 From 'Complications of Injuries' — as Prez Mourns the 'True American Patriot'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
A man who was shot and injured two years ago in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump has died at age 76, RadarOnline.com can report.
James Copenhaver sustained what his family called "life-altering" injuries after being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, while then-candidate Trump addressed an outdoor rally.
James Copenhaver Was Shot Twice In Butler
Copenhaver was one of four people hit when Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to fire eight shots from the roof of a building, striking Trump in the right ear and killing rally attendee Corey Comperatore. David Dutch, 59, and Copenhaver were also struck, but survived the attack.
Copenhaver was hit once in the triceps and again in his abdomen, leaving him with nerve damage that required doctors to transect some of his colon. He would need the help of a cane to walk for the rest of his life.
He died on Wednesday, September 23, "surrounded by his loved ones," according to a statement from Joseph A. Feldman, an attorney representing Copenhaver’s family.
The statement did not provide a cause of death.
President Trump Honors His Passing
Among those paying tribute to the military veteran was Trump himself.
"Jim Copenhaver, a true American Patriot, has passed away – A tremendous loss!" the president posted on his Truth Social platform.
"More than two years ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, a crazed gunman attempted to stifle our America First Movement. Instead, Jim and so many other wonderful Patriots who love our Country, stood united in defense of our shared values of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice.
"After being wounded while protecting his family, Jim showed tremendous bravery, courageously continuing to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and maintaining a positive spirit despite unimaginable hardships."
Trump concluded, "His indelible legacy of love and devotion will forever endure. Our hearts and prayers are with the Copenhaver family, especially his incredible wife Marianne. God bless you all!"
James Copenhaver's Family Describs Him as a 'True American Patriot'
After his passing, Copenhaver's family released its own statement, saying they were "deeply grateful" for the outpouring of love he received following the Butler shooting.
"As a veteran, he proudly served our nation in the armed forces, and his love of country never wavered," the statement said. "James was a true American patriot who believed deeply in the freedoms and ideals upon which this nation was founded, and he embodied the very best traits of our great nation."
His passing was first announced by the official X account for the House Republicans, which posted, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Copenhaver, who was gravely wounded in the horrific shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. "Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance. We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."
James Copenhaver Did Not Realize He Had Been Shot
Nearly a year after the attack, Copenhaver told KDKA-TV he recalled hearing what sounded like a gunshot, but did not realize at first that he had been hit.
"I was standing up looking at the Jumbotron behind me, and next thing I know my sleeve has been yanked," Copenhaver said. After turning around, he was struck again.
Copenhaver and his wife, Marianne Copenhaver, filed a federal lawsuit against the United States in Pittsburgh earlier this year, seeking more than $150,000 in damages.
The lawsuit alleges negligence, recklessness, and carelessness by the U.S. Secret Service, including failures in security planning, communication, and securing the building from which Crooks opened fire. The complaint alleges those failures led to Copenhaver's "significant, grievous and permanent" injuries.
It's not yet clear if that lawsuit will continue with his passing. It remains "pending" in the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh.