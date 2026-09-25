Taylor Swift Releases Steamiest Lyrics Yet About Husband Travis Kelce — as Singer Faces Backlash Over New Songs

The track, which comes right after the lead single Patient Zero, includes a flurry of references to her new husband, Travis Kelce. However, one line in particular caught the attention of fans.

Swift sang, "The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish."

Fans online were stunned by Swift's cheeky words. One fan wrote, "THE TASTE OF ME IS ACQUIRED BUT ITS HIS FAVORITE DISH????????????? OHHH TAYLOR I LOVE IT WHEN YOUR DIRTY."

"YOU ARE INSANE BABE," another added.

A third fan called Swift "freaky" for the insinuation.