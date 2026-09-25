Taylor Swift Releases Steamiest Lyrics Yet About Husband Travis Kelce — as Singer Faces Backlash Over New Songs
Sept. 25 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift finally released a track to rival Wood, as she hinted at her life in the bedroom.
In a follow up to her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, Swift dropped The Encore, which tacked on four additional tracks. One song, Cleveland!, sent Swifties into a tizzy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taylor Swift's Song 'Cleveland!' Includes Cheeky Reference
The track, which comes right after the lead single Patient Zero, includes a flurry of references to her new husband, Travis Kelce. However, one line in particular caught the attention of fans.
Swift sang, "The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish."
Fans online were stunned by Swift's cheeky words. One fan wrote, "THE TASTE OF ME IS ACQUIRED BUT ITS HIS FAVORITE DISH????????????? OHHH TAYLOR I LOVE IT WHEN YOUR DIRTY."
"YOU ARE INSANE BABE," another added.
A third fan called Swift "freaky" for the insinuation.
Swift's 'Wood' Referenced Travis Kelce's 'Manhood'
Swifties will be quick to recall the last time she got this raunchy, which was on TLOAS's ninth track, Wood.
In the song, Swift piles on double entendres, playing on superstitions and her man's "manhood." One lyric claimed it was "New Heights," a play on Kelce's podcast name.
In another verse, which left fans aghast, she sang, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / he (ah!)matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree / It ain't hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs."
She added, "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way."
New Song Divides Fans
Not everyone took so positively to her newest song releases. Like most of Swift's music drops, it drew immense backlash from naysayers. Particularly, they took issue with Cleveland!.
They quickly compared its less "sophisticated" lyrics to some of her older, more compelling music, especially as it applied to her relationships.
One person said, "If my wife wrote Daylight for her ex, Enchanted for a fling, and Guilty as Sin for her situationship, but wrote Cleveland for me, I’d actually kms."
Another added, "Imagine your wife writes Wood and Cleveland about you, and her ex got Call It What You Want."
Kelce's Hometown Gets Massive Shout Out – But It's Not All Good
Some people were embarrassed by Swift's new association with Ohio. After all, Kelce is from Cleveland, even though how now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift, who previously wrote about glamorous cities like London and Paris, was judged by some online critics for her attempt at love for the Midwest city.
"I will praise her for capturing the essence of cleveland ohio in a song (deragotory)," someone on X posted.
One person called the latest song "the worst song she's ever release."
Another admitted the track simply wasn't for them, penning, "i don’t need every taylor song to be my tears ricochet or fresh out the slammer or champagne problems. some of my all time favorite taylor songs are 22, new romantics, etc. not everything has to he sophisticated. but it gets to a point for ME PERSONALLY !"