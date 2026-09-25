Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Releases Steamiest Lyrics Yet About Husband Travis Kelce — as Singer Faces Backlash Over New Songs

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift dropped four bonus tracks.

Profile Image

Sept. 25 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift finally released a track to rival Wood, as she hinted at her life in the bedroom.

In a follow up to her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, Swift dropped The Encore, which tacked on four additional tracks. One song, Cleveland!, sent Swifties into a tizzy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Song 'Cleveland!' Includes Cheeky Reference

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Fans reacted to particularly raunchy lyrics.

Article continues below advertisement

The track, which comes right after the lead single Patient Zero, includes a flurry of references to her new husband, Travis Kelce. However, one line in particular caught the attention of fans.

Swift sang, "The taste of me is acquired, but it's his favorite dish."

Fans online were stunned by Swift's cheeky words. One fan wrote, "THE TASTE OF ME IS ACQUIRED BUT ITS HIS FAVORITE DISH????????????? OHHH TAYLOR I LOVE IT WHEN YOUR DIRTY."

"YOU ARE INSANE BABE," another added.

A third fan called Swift "freaky" for the insinuation.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's 'Wood' Referenced Travis Kelce's 'Manhood'

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

'The Life of a Showgirl' was full of praise for Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

Swifties will be quick to recall the last time she got this raunchy, which was on TLOAS's ninth track, Wood.

In the song, Swift piles on double entendres, playing on superstitions and her man's "manhood." One lyric claimed it was "New Heights," a play on Kelce's podcast name.

In another verse, which left fans aghast, she sang, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / he (ah!)matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree / It ain't hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs."

She added, "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way."

Article continues below advertisement

New Song Divides Fans

A photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Fans didn't feel like Swift lived up to her previous songwriting legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Not everyone took so positively to her newest song releases. Like most of Swift's music drops, it drew immense backlash from naysayers. Particularly, they took issue with Cleveland!.

They quickly compared its less "sophisticated" lyrics to some of her older, more compelling music, especially as it applied to her relationships.

One person said, "If my wife wrote Daylight for her ex, Enchanted for a fling, and Guilty as Sin for her situationship, but wrote Cleveland for me, I’d actually kms."

Another added, "Imagine your wife writes Wood and Cleveland about you, and her ex got Call It What You Want."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Gene Wilder

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Wilder's Loved Ones 'Devastated' Over New 'Wonka' TV Show Backlash

Split photo of Sydney Sweeney and Bonnie Blue

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Mocked as a 'Bonnie Blue Copycat'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce's Hometown Gets Massive Shout Out – But It's Not All Good

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is from Cleveland, Ohio.

Some people were embarrassed by Swift's new association with Ohio. After all, Kelce is from Cleveland, even though how now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift, who previously wrote about glamorous cities like London and Paris, was judged by some online critics for her attempt at love for the Midwest city.

"I will praise her for capturing the essence of cleveland ohio in a song (deragotory)," someone on X posted.

One person called the latest song "the worst song she's ever release."

Another admitted the track simply wasn't for them, penning, "i don’t need every taylor song to be my tears ricochet or fresh out the slammer or champagne problems. some of my all time favorite taylor songs are 22, new romantics, etc. not everything has to he sophisticated. but it gets to a point for ME PERSONALLY !"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.