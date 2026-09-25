Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Trump TV' Suffers Abysmal Ratings After Officially Launching as New Option Following Prez's White House Media Ban

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's new TV channel has been a huge flop after attracting meager ratings since its launch.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's new TV channel has turned into a humiliating ratings disaster for the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Trump TV," a 24-hour YouTube livestream of Trump's greatest hits, attracted a measly 700 viewers on Thursday, September 24, for a broadcast of the president's speech at the University of Alabama's graduation ceremony in May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Disappointing Launch Week

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Figures for 'Trump TV' are likely to be below the president's expectations.

Article continues below advertisement

That's a considerable fall from the 8,000 viewers who tuned in for the channel’s launch on Monday, September 21, which dropped below 4,000 just 90 minutes later.

By 9 p.m. Eastern, the stream was attracting only about 3,000 viewers, a tiny audience compared with the millions watching the major networks at primetime.

The president launched "Trump TV" in response to banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House last Friday.

Rival TV networks – NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox Newssuspended their pooled coverage of Trump earlier this week in solidarity, acting as the catalyst for the White House to launch Trump TV: The Essentials Station.

Article continues below advertisement

Network Ban Overturned

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was forced to end his ban on CNN, MS NOW, and 'Politico.'

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Truth Social last Friday to explain the ban, Trump wrote: "Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America."

However, Trump was ordered to overturn his ban on the three networks by a federal judge,

Meanwhile, the 80-year-old is said to be eyeing turning his self-produced White House coverage into a reality TV-style operation as America's major television networks deprive the president of the cameras that have followed him for decades.

A source familiar with the project claimed: "Trump understands television better than almost any politician in the world, and he isn't going to accept disappearing from people's screens."

Article continues below advertisement

Moving Back Into Reality TV?

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president may use channel to broadcast his life at the White House.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

'MAGA Is Dead': Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump of Lies and Betrayal 'Beyond Any of My Comprehension'

Photo of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Joe Biden

'It's Sickening': Trump Faces Backlash for 'Demeaning' Cancer-Stricken Ex-Prez in Front of Communist Leader

Article continues below advertisement

"There is a feeling around him that if the traditional networks won't provide the show, the White House can increasingly produce the show itself," the source continued.

"The idea is to make presidential coverage more direct, more entertaining, and more recognizably Trump.

"Nobody should expect him to surrender the medium that helped make his political career. But he is starting to see it as an opportunity to produce some kind of 'Meet the Trumps' reality show from inside the White House, which is a very disturbing prospect.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has always chased high TV ratings.

"He could end up spending more time chasing ratings than trying to fix the country, as ratings and online traffic clicks have always been his big obsessions."

Television has been central to Trump's public identity long before politics. Ramin Setoodeh, author of Apprentice in Wonderland, said Trump had told him ratings were his fundamental measure of television success.

Setoodeh told the New York Times: "To him, this is equal to being canceled. This is equal to having a hit show and having the networks pull it from the lineup."

He added: "This is a real crisis for the president."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.