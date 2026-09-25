'Trump TV' Suffers Abysmal Ratings After Officially Launching as New Option Following Prez's White House Media Ban

That's a considerable fall from the 8,000 viewers who tuned in for the channel’s launch on Monday, September 21, which dropped below 4,000 just 90 minutes later.

By 9 p.m. Eastern, the stream was attracting only about 3,000 viewers, a tiny audience compared with the millions watching the major networks at primetime.

The president launched "Trump TV" in response to banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House last Friday.

Rival TV networks – NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News – suspended their pooled coverage of Trump earlier this week in solidarity, acting as the catalyst for the White House to launch Trump TV: The Essentials Station.