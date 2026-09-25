'MAGA Is Dead': Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump of Lies and Betrayal 'Beyond Any of My Comprehension'

Greene entered the House in 2021 as one of Trump's most vocal supporters. However, their relationship grew sour in 2025, after she pressed for the release of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein and criticized the administration on foreign policy.

Trump campaigned in 2024 on greater transparency around the Epstein case, but back in office, he called the matter a Democratic hoax, pulled his endorsement of Greene and branded her a "traitor."

Greene has said the fight over the Epstein files and military action in Iran, which she viewed as a break from Trump's no-new-wars pledge, showed her that the campaign she supported was not the policy she was watching.

She announced in November 2025 that she would leave Congress, and her last day was on January 5. In her exit message, she apologized for taking part in toxic politics and said she would not put her district through a Trump-backed primary.