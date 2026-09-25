'MAGA Is Dead': Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump of Lies and Betrayal 'Beyond Any of My Comprehension'
Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Donald Trump of lying to his supporters in ways she cannot "comprehend" as she continues to turn her back on the POTUS.
At the Texas Tribune Festival, Greene declared, "I think MAGA is dead."
Former Trump Ally Continues Criticism
Greene sat with New York Times correspondent Robert Draper in downtown Austin and she said Trump had "lied so much to us and betrayed us so incredibly beyond any of my comprehension."
She claimed that voting for a president also means holding that person to their campaign promises, and people who refuse to do that are "liars, and they're hypocrites, and they're in a cult," according to the ex-congresswoman.
Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Issues With Trump
Greene entered the House in 2021 as one of Trump's most vocal supporters. However, their relationship grew sour in 2025, after she pressed for the release of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein and criticized the administration on foreign policy.
Trump campaigned in 2024 on greater transparency around the Epstein case, but back in office, he called the matter a Democratic hoax, pulled his endorsement of Greene and branded her a "traitor."
Greene has said the fight over the Epstein files and military action in Iran, which she viewed as a break from Trump's no-new-wars pledge, showed her that the campaign she supported was not the policy she was watching.
She announced in November 2025 that she would leave Congress, and her last day was on January 5. In her exit message, she apologized for taking part in toxic politics and said she would not put her district through a Trump-backed primary.
Greene Reflects on the Past and Looks to the Future
Greene said she was never a hardcore Republican, but that she ran in 2020 because she was angry at the GOP and believed in Trump's promise to put the country first and stay out of foreign wars.
Despite the disagreements with the administration, she is not crossing over to the Democratic Party. Greene said both parties had "failed" voters, pointing to the national debt and to factory work being sent overseas.
Clay Fuller Won Special Election for Greene's Seat
Greene represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District, a heavily Republican stretch of northwest Georgia. To replace her, Gov. Brian Kemp set a special election for March 10. When nobody won a majority in a crowded all-party field, the race went to an April 7 runoff.
Republican Clay Fuller, a former district attorney backed by Trump, defeated Democrat Shawn Harris, a cattle farmer and retired Army brigadier general who had lost to Greene in 2024.
Fuller is serving the rest of Greene's term, which ends in January 2027.