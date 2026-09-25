'It's Sickening': Trump Faces Backlash for 'Demeaning' Cancer-Stricken Ex-Prez in Front of Communist Leader

"There is something so un-American and so disturbing about an American president demeaning and poking fun at a fellow American president in the presence of a communist leader, while the previous president is battling cancer. It's just so sickening," political commentator Brian Krassenstein raged in his X post featuring the video clip.

"This is one of the weirdest treasonous moments in modern political life caught in 4K," a second person agreed.

"Xi is laughing at Trump, not what he is saying. He probably is thinking how tacky the White House has become. What a weak president we have," a third sneered.

However, Krassenstein's comments drew mixed reactions.

"The previous President literally called Trump supporters 'garbage.' Half of his own citizens 'garbage.' That is magnitudes more 'un-American.' So, respectfully, Brian...f--k off," a third person wrote.

"Honest question: what does cancer have to do with Biden using the AutoPen for his entire presidency? I'll wait for an answer, " a fourth user noted. The Delaware native revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer months after leaving the White House.