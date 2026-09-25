'It's Sickening': Trump Faces Backlash for 'Demeaning' Cancer-Stricken Ex-Prez in Front of Communist Leader
Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been ripped after the president proudly showed off how he replaced Joe Biden's White House portrait with an image of an autopen during Chinese leader Xi Jinping's tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics on social media fumed over the brazen dig after Trump, 80, pointed out the autopen image he installed in place of a traditional portrait of the 46th president, as Xi openly laughed.
'This Is the Autopen. It’s Biden'
Trump installed the dig along the White House's West Wing Colonnade, where his gold-framed "Presidential Walk of Fame" overlooks the Rose Garden
The photo of the autopen sat between the tycoons' photos as the 45th and 47th president of the United States, as he explained to Xi, "Trump, and then Trump – and this is the autopen. It’s Biden."
The Chinese leader, his interpreter, and others in the group could be heard bursting into laughter.
The jab referenced Biden's extensive use of the device, with one conservative watchdog group's review claiming it appeared on nearly 90 percent of his executive orders, proclamations, and clemency warrants combined.
'It's Just So Sickening'
"There is something so un-American and so disturbing about an American president demeaning and poking fun at a fellow American president in the presence of a communist leader, while the previous president is battling cancer. It's just so sickening," political commentator Brian Krassenstein raged in his X post featuring the video clip.
"This is one of the weirdest treasonous moments in modern political life caught in 4K," a second person agreed.
"Xi is laughing at Trump, not what he is saying. He probably is thinking how tacky the White House has become. What a weak president we have," a third sneered.
However, Krassenstein's comments drew mixed reactions.
"The previous President literally called Trump supporters 'garbage.' Half of his own citizens 'garbage.' That is magnitudes more 'un-American.' So, respectfully, Brian...f--k off," a third person wrote.
"Honest question: what does cancer have to do with Biden using the AutoPen for his entire presidency? I'll wait for an answer, " a fourth user noted. The Delaware native revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer months after leaving the White House.
White House Trolls Joe Biden
The White House itself released a video of the autopen introduction posted by Krassenstein as Xi kicked off his three-day U.S. visit.
The administration leaned into the presidential trolling in its caption, quoting Trump's own words – "This is the autopen... it's Biden” – alongside a laughing emoji. "President Trump shows off the legendary Presidential Walk of Fame to President Xi," the rest of the caption read.
Trump Unveiled Joe Biden Autopen Photo One Year Before Showing It to Xi Jinping
The tour stop was incredibly timed, as Trump unveiled the Presidential Walk of Fame exactly one year before Xi's visit, on September 24, 2025.
The real estate mogul had teased the Biden snub weeks before the Walk of Fame’s unveiling: "We’ll put up a picture of the autopen."
Biden made extensive use of the autopen throughout his presidency, particularly for executive orders, proclamations, and clemency actions, while continuing to personally sign nearly all legislation that reached his desk.
One particularly notable exception came late in his term, when Biden personally signed the December 2024 pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.