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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Niece Claims Prez Won't Be Able to 'Withstand' Lack of Attention After He Bans Media Outlets From White House

A photo of Mary Trump alongside a photo of Donald Trump
Source: INSTAGRAM/@MARY_L_TRUMP; MEGA

Mary Trump spoke out against her uncle, President Donald Trump.

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Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary Trump, has claimed his attempts to ban several outlets from the White House may backfire on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a sit-down with Wajahat Ali on The Left Hook, Mary said, "I think he is not going to be able to last."

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Mary Trump Won't 'Last' During Media Boycott

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A photo of Mary Trump
Source: INSTAGRAM/@MARY_L_TRUMP

She claimed the public now gets the 'pleasure' of seeing him silenced.

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According to Mary, who has long been estranged from her uncle, he "is not going to be able to withstand" the potential lack of coverage.

She pointed to a recent moment when the POTUS' speech could not be heard because no press pool was broadcasting the event. While Donald attempted to raise his voice for the few media organizations in attendance, largely more right-wing outlets, it was difficult for him to be heard.

"The guy literally banned three major news organizations the other day, depriving himself of a microphone," she said. "This is not a sane or measured thing to do."

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Inside Donald Trump's Media Ban

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

He claimed the outlets were 'fake news.'

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As Radar previously reported, Donald banished three key outlets from the White House – CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. He claimed they were sharing "fake news" by publishing unfavorable stories about him.

The reporters' credentials were revoked, and they were barred from entering the grounds.

"It's just biased news. I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair, and if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them," he told local affiliate stations in attendance at a press conference with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Manor.

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Outlets Band Together

A photo of The White House press room
Source: MEGA

Several outlets filed a lawsuit against the president's administration.

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In a joint statement, the barred outlets said: "This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes.

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference."

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Mary Speculates About Fox News' Future

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A photo of Mary Trump
Source: INSTAGRAM/@MARY_L_TRUMP

Mary Trump suggested Fox News might turn against the president more.

The banned outlets received an outpouring of support from other networks.

A statement from ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, and CNN said: "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

Reflecting on the show of solidarity from the news outlets, Mary suggested Fox News is "starting to tell people what is actually happening," despite their previous support for MAGA, and predicted the fall of Fox News' favorability will make her uncle "even more desperate."

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