Trump's Niece Claims Prez Won't Be Able to 'Withstand' Lack of Attention After He Bans Media Outlets From White House

According to Mary, who has long been estranged from her uncle, he "is not going to be able to withstand" the potential lack of coverage.

She pointed to a recent moment when the POTUS' speech could not be heard because no press pool was broadcasting the event. While Donald attempted to raise his voice for the few media organizations in attendance, largely more right-wing outlets, it was difficult for him to be heard.

"The guy literally banned three major news organizations the other day, depriving himself of a microphone," she said. "This is not a sane or measured thing to do."