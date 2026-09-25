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EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Child Image Collection Could Involve 'Thousands' of Unidentified Victims, Explosive Lawsuit Claims

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged secret collection of child sexual abuse material could involve 'thousands' of unidentified victims, according to a new lawsuit.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's massive collection of child sexual abuse material could involve "thousands" of unidentified victims – including people who may have no idea their childhood images were allegedly in the convicted s-- offender's possession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The stunning claims are at the center of a new class-action lawsuit filed against the co-executors of Epstein's estate. The predator pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to charges including procuring a person under 18 for prostitution.

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'Thousands' Could Be Unidentified

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The women allege Epstein possessed, obtained, and distributed child sexual abuse material for decades.

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According to court records reviewed by Radar, two women identified as Jane Doe and "Amy" filed the lawsuit against Epstein's longtime attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn in Manhattan federal court.

The women allege Epstein possessed, obtained, and distributed child sexual abuse material for decades, and are now demanding a court-supervised effort to identify the people depicted in the collection.

Attorney Hillary Nappi, who represents the plaintiffs, said the proposed class could potentially include "thousands" of people and claimed most individuals pictured in Epstein's collection have never been identified.

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Disturbing Claim Involving 12-Year-Old

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

One plaintiff claims Epstein obtained partially nude photos of her when she was about 12.

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The lawsuit seeks at least $6million on behalf of more than 40 people, although that figure could grow dramatically if additional class members are identified.

Plaintiffs are seeking $150,000 for each qualifying class member, along with other relief. The filing includes disturbing allegations about Epstein's alleged collection dating back to the 1990s. Jane Doe claims Epstein obtained partially nude photographs of her when she was approximately 12 years old.

The pictures were allegedly created as part of an artist's study and secured inside a lockbox before Epstein allegedly acquired them.

The complaint further alleges authorities were alerted at the time about Epstein's possession of photographs involving Doe and another minor, but claims the matter was never investigated or prosecuted.

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Secret 'Modeling Book' Alleged

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit alleges Epstein kept a locked book containing sexualized images of children.

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Amy alleges images of her were contained in material ultimately seized from Epstein's properties and that images depicting her continue to circulate. The lawsuit alleges Epstein kept a locked "modeling book" containing sexualized photographs of children and that additional material was stored among the enormous cache investigators later recovered.

The proposed class isn't limited to women who have previously accused Epstein of physical sexual abuse. Instead, attorneys are seeking to include people who were allegedly exploited through images Epstein or his associates created, obtained, possessed, or distributed while they were minors.

The plaintiffs are asking for a process involving the estate, federal authorities and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to identify and notify those depicted.

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Victims Could Finally Be Identified

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Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Plaintiffs want authorities to identify and notify people allegedly depicted in Epstein's collection.

The lawsuit also seeks preservation and an accounting of relevant images, devices, and records connected to the collection.

Federal prosecutors charged him with s-- trafficking of minors in 2019. He died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial, with his death ruled a suicide.

He was never prosecuted for creating, obtaining, or distributing the child sexual abuse material now at the center of the new lawsuit. The allegations against Epstein's estate have not yet been proven in court.

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