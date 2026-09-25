EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Child Image Collection Could Involve 'Thousands' of Unidentified Victims, Explosive Lawsuit Claims

The stunning claims are at the center of a new class-action lawsuit filed against the co-executors of Epstein's estate . The predator pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to charges including procuring a person under 18 for prostitution.

Jeffrey Epstein 's massive collection of child sexual abuse material could involve "thousands" of unidentified victims – including people who may have no idea their childhood images were allegedly in the convicted s-- offender's possession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Attorney Hillary Nappi, who represents the plaintiffs, said the proposed class could potentially include "thousands" of people and claimed most individuals pictured in Epstein's collection have never been identified.

The women allege Epstein possessed, obtained, and distributed child sexual abuse material for decades, and are now demanding a court-supervised effort to identify the people depicted in the collection.

According to court records reviewed by Radar , two women identified as Jane Doe and "Amy" filed the lawsuit against Epstein's longtime attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn in Manhattan federal court.

One plaintiff claims Epstein obtained partially nude photos of her when she was about 12.

The lawsuit seeks at least $6million on behalf of more than 40 people, although that figure could grow dramatically if additional class members are identified.

Plaintiffs are seeking $150,000 for each qualifying class member, along with other relief. The filing includes disturbing allegations about Epstein's alleged collection dating back to the 1990s. Jane Doe claims Epstein obtained partially nude photographs of her when she was approximately 12 years old.

The pictures were allegedly created as part of an artist's study and secured inside a lockbox before Epstein allegedly acquired them.

The complaint further alleges authorities were alerted at the time about Epstein's possession of photographs involving Doe and another minor, but claims the matter was never investigated or prosecuted.