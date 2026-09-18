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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Estate Sued by Two Women Who Claim Predator Had Inappropriate Child Content of Them

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Two more victims of Epstein have spoken out.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's estate is part of another lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court records, two women identified as Amy and Jane Doe allege they found out the predator owned inappropriate photos of them as children.

The duo discovered this after prosecutors seized his collections.

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Lawsuit Details

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Two women accused Epstein of having disturbing content of them as children.

One of the victims, Jane, said that “Epstein stole partially nude photographs of her” that she had taken for an art study.

The victim was 12 years old in the pictures. Amy alleged that for years, p----graphic pictures of her as a child have been shared across child sexual abuse material (CSAM) viewers.

The CSAM viewers allegedly first obtained the photos from Epstein's houses. Court documents further state that Epstein owned a “modeling book” containing many lewd pictures of victims.

"Although they claimed that the 'book' was for the purposes of developing child models for Victoria's Secret, the book contained nude or partially nude sexualized images of children,” the lawsuit reads.

Epstein's attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn are listed as co-defendants in the lawsuit – they are the estate's co-executors.

"One of Epstein's most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation, production, and distribution of child p---ography and/or child sexual abuse material (together 'CSAM') of countless children,” court documents state.

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Epstein's Trafficking Charges

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein is believed to have abused hundreds of minor girls.

In August 2019, Epstein committed suicide in prison a month after being arrested and charged with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors.

"The indictment unsealed today alleges that, between 2002 through 2005, EPSTEIN sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in s-- acts with him in exchange for money,” the announcement from the DOJ read. "In order to maintain and increase his supply of victims, EPSTEIN also paid certain victims to recruit additional underage girls whom he could similarly abuse."

Victims would be instructed to provide "massages" to Epstein that would become more sexual and lead to full-on _s-- acts."

According to the indictment, the s-- trafficker's victims were as young as 14 when he assaulted them – he knew that "many" of them were minors because they "expressly told him they were underage."

Epstein had been arrested and investigated for child s-- crimes in the 2000s, but escaped any lasting consequences.

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Former Arrest and Lawsuits

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot
Source: MEGA

Epstein was arrested in 2006, but largely escaped consequences.

The s-- trafficker was first arrested in 2006 following an investigation by Palm Beach Police. The year prior, the family of a 14-year-old girl told authorities their daughter was molested at one of his properties.

Palm Beach Police intended to charge Epstein with unlawful s-- with a minor, but the charge was lowered to soliciting prostitution after prosecutor Barry Krischer left it up to a jury.

Federal attorneys planned to take him to trial with a 60-page indictment. But Epstein worked out a deal with Miami lawyer Alexander Acosta to avoid federal charges. In 2008, he was indicted on soliciting prostitution, and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Epstein was technically sentenced to 18 months in jail, but instead of staying behind bars, he entered a work release program that let him leave jail for 12-16 hours six days a week.

After 13 months, he was granted house arrest.

From 2009 to 2018, other victims, including Virginia Giuffre, Maria Farmer, and others, would file lawsuits against Epstein, but he evaded arrest again until 2019.

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Ghislaine Maxwell recruited children for Epstein to abuse.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for recruiting women for Epstein to abuse.

Epstein did not run his s-- trafficking operation alone.

In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the trafficker groom and recruit children for sexual abuse.

“From at least 1994, up to and including in or about 2004, GHISLAINE MAXWELL assisted, facilitated, and participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to MAXWELL and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” a press release from the DOJ states. “MAXWELL and Epstein enticed and caused minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states, which MAXWELL knew and intended would result in their grooming for and subjection to sexual abuse.”

According to the DOJ’s report, from 1994 to 2001, the pair would purposely target young people living in difficult circumstances, such as single-mom homes or financial distress.

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