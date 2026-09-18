Jeffrey Epstein Estate Sued by Two Women Who Claim Predator Had Inappropriate Child Content of Them

One of the victims, Jane, said that “Epstein stole partially nude photographs of her” that she had taken for an art study.

The victim was 12 years old in the pictures. Amy alleged that for years, p----graphic pictures of her as a child have been shared across child sexual abuse material (CSAM) viewers.

The CSAM viewers allegedly first obtained the photos from Epstein's houses. Court documents further state that Epstein owned a “modeling book” containing many lewd pictures of victims.

"Although they claimed that the 'book' was for the purposes of developing child models for Victoria's Secret, the book contained nude or partially nude sexualized images of children,” the lawsuit reads.

Epstein's attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn are listed as co-defendants in the lawsuit – they are the estate's co-executors.

"One of Epstein's most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation, production, and distribution of child p---ography and/or child sexual abuse material (together 'CSAM') of countless children,” court documents state.