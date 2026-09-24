EXCLUSIVE: The Moment Princess Diana Decided Her Marriage to Charles Was Over Revealed

Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997, made a startling claim about her husband's relationship with an unnamed member of staff, although Spencer says he never investigated what she meant or why she believed it.

A source familiar with Diana's stormy marriage to Charles claimed to Radar: "For Diana, this was the moment when the marriage was over in her own mind. Whatever hopes she had once possessed of somehow repairing things with Charles had effectively disappeared.

"What stands out is how matter-of-factly she apparently told her brother she was getting divorced. By then she had endured years of unhappiness, public scrutiny and the knowledge that Charles' relationship with Camilla remained part of their lives."

"The marriage had begun as this extraordinary global fairy tale, but Diana had reached the point where she no longer believed that fairy tale could possibly be salvaged," the insider noted.

Spencer writes Diana told him over their lunch: "I'm going to get divorced."