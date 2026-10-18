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EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious Response to Princess Diana Ghost Claim Exposed

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth dismissed Diana's ghost claims with 9 words.

Oct. 18 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth II delivered a characteristically sharp response when told Princess Diana's ghost might be haunting Sandringham, joking her former daughter-in-law would hardly choose to spend eternity somewhere she notoriously disliked.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022, is said to have made the remark after household staff at the royal family's Norfolk estate complained of an unsettling presence following Diana's death in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997, aged 36.

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'Diana Didn't Like Sandringham Much'

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly joked about Princess Diana's ghost at Sandringham.

The episode is detailed in royal biographer Robert Hardman's book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story.

Hardman recounts how servants became convinced something supernatural was disturbing one of the property's rooms, prompting speculation that a religious intervention might be necessary.

He wrote: "Some of the housemaids had reported sensing a mysterious and unhappy spiritual presence in one of the rooms. There were even mutterings about having an exorcism."

Rather than dismissing the concerns entirely, Elizabeth is said to have invited a local clergyman to investigate the unexplained atmosphere.

According to her friend Lady Prue Penn, the rector subsequently conducted a private religious service attended by Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Penn herself.

Penn recalled: "He sensed a troubled soul unable to leave, and he thought it was Diana."

However, the suggestion that Diana may somehow have returned to the royal residence prompted an amusing observation from the monarch.

Elizabeth is said to have replied: "I shouldn't think so. Diana didn't like Sandringham much."

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Princess Diana Found Christmas at Sandringham Uncomfortable

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana reportedly dreaded the royal family's Christmas traditions.

The alleged comment reflected Diana's famously uncomfortable relationship with the estate, where generations of royals gathered for traditional Christmas celebrations.

Despite its grandeur, the princess reportedly regarded the annual festivities as an ordeal characterized by rigid routines, strained relationships and an atmosphere of suffocating formality.

Her former butler Paul Burrell described the residence as a "pressure cooker" filled with competing personalities and emotional tensions.

He said: "Some can stand it, some can't. Diana couldn't stand it."

Diana herself was similarly candid when discussing the celebrations with biographer Andrew Morton, describing Christmas at Sandringham as "terrifying and so disappointing."

She complained about the restrictions imposed upon guests, the absence of spontaneous entertainment and the sense she remained an outsider within the royal household.

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Former Staff Recall Princess Diana's Frustration

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana called Christmas at Sandringham 'terrifying and so disappointing.'

Her former hairdresser Richard Dalton also recalled Diana's frustration with the elaborate Christmas arrangements.

Speaking to royal author Kitty Kelley, Dalton said: "The princess just hated going to Sandringham for Christmas."

He described her complaints about the freezing temperatures, strict mealtimes and the expectation everyone watch the Queen's televised Christmas address.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has similarly described how Diana increasingly sought opportunities to shorten her visits as her marriage to the future King Charles deteriorated.

Speaking on the Royal Exclusive show, Seward recalled Diana would sometimes leave the estate immediately after Christmas lunch, or even depart following the traditional church service.

Burrell also described the princess's determination to escape it whenever possible, attributing her discomfort to the powerful personalities surrounding her.

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Princess Diana, Princess Anne, Prince Philip and Peter Philips
Source: MEGA

The historic Norfolk estate continues hosting holiday gatherings for the royal family.

The royal family's Christmas gatherings at Sandringham remain an established tradition, with the estate continuing to host the monarch and relatives during the festive season.

Sources claimed Prince Harry, Andrew Windsor, Sarah Ferguson, and possibly their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will not get invites to the party this year due to Harry's ongoing estrangement from 'The Firm' and Windsor and Ferguson being haunted by their links to serial predator Jeffrey Epstein.

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