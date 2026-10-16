EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Princess Diana's Divorce Ring Finally Revealed

The ring, featuring an enormous blue gemstone, later passed to her younger son, Prince Harry, 42, whose wife Markle, 45, famously wore it during their wedding celebrations in May 2018.

The origins of the remarkable piece have been traced to Diana's close friend Lucia Flecha de Lima, the wife of Brazil's former ambassador to Britain.

Diana is said to have received the aquamarine from de Lima on the day her divorce was finalized in August 1996. Sources said the gemstone came from a Brazilian mine that had also supplied aquamarines for the Queen.

The stone was subsequently mounted by luxury jeweler Asprey, creating a dramatic alternative to Diana's famous sapphire engagement ring.

The finished design featured an emerald-cut aquamarine surrounded by smaller diamonds, mounted on a delicate gold band.