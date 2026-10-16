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EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Princess Diana's Divorce Ring Finally Revealed

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana first wore the striking jewel in October 1996,

Oct. 16 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana's spectacular aquamarine "divorce ring" was a deeply personal gift from a close friend that became a symbol of her independence from the monarchy, before finding its way into the hands of Meghan Markle more than two decades later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in August 1997, first wore the striking jewel in October 1996, shortly after finalizing her divorce from Prince Charles, now King Charles III, 77.

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The Origins of a Remarkable Gemstone

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Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's aquamarine 'divorce ring' became a symbol of her independence after her split.

The ring, featuring an enormous blue gemstone, later passed to her younger son, Prince Harry, 42, whose wife Markle, 45, famously wore it during their wedding celebrations in May 2018.

The origins of the remarkable piece have been traced to Diana's close friend Lucia Flecha de Lima, the wife of Brazil's former ambassador to Britain.

Diana is said to have received the aquamarine from de Lima on the day her divorce was finalized in August 1996. Sources said the gemstone came from a Brazilian mine that had also supplied aquamarines for the Queen.

The stone was subsequently mounted by luxury jeweler Asprey, creating a dramatic alternative to Diana's famous sapphire engagement ring.

The finished design featured an emerald-cut aquamarine surrounded by smaller diamonds, mounted on a delicate gold band.

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A Bold Symbol of Independence

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana debuted the aquamarine at a Sydney fundraising dinner after her divorce.

A source claimed: "Its significance extended beyond its considerable value and distinctive appearance. For Diana, this jewel represented a new chapter following the collapse of her marriage and years of intense scrutiny within the royal family."

Steven Schneider, chief executive of jewelry company Worthy, has openly discussed the ring's symbolism.

He described the piece as "fun, playful, and far larger than (Diana's) engagement ring, symbolizing her independence from the royal family."

The beloved royal first publicly displayed the aquamarine during a fundraising dinner in Sydney, Australia, pairing it with a coordinating pearl and aquamarine bracelet.

She wore it at a celebration connected to a Christie's charity auction of her clothing. The ring complemented her increasingly adventurous fashion choices following her divorce.

Her post-marriage wardrobe included glamorous Versace creations and a striking slip dress worn to the Met Gala, reflecting her growing willingness to experiment beyond traditional royal expectations.

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A Stunning Modern Reappearance

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle wore Princess Diana's historic jewel during her 2018 wedding celebrations with Harry.

Following Diana's death, the aquamarine passed to Harry, although it remained largely unseen publicly for years. The most memorable reappearance came during Harry's wedding to Markle in May 2018.

The Duchess wore the jewel with a custom backless Stella McCartney gown as the newlyweds traveled to their evening reception at Frogmore House.

Photographs captured Markle displaying the ring while riding alongside Harry in a silver-blue Jaguar. Kensington Palace subsequently confirmed the gemstone was the same one previously worn by Diana.

Markle completed her outfit with Aquazzura shoes featuring pale-blue soles, coordinating with the aquamarine.

She later wore the historic piece during a royal visit to Tonga in 2018.

The ring appeared again at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala, where Harry and Markle received recognition for their humanitarian work.

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The Tragic Royal Backstory

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Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Infidelity and public scrutiny ended Princess Diana's troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

Diana's marriage to Prince Charles was troubled by incompatibility, infidelity, and relentless public scrutiny.

The couple married in July 1981, but their relationship deteriorated amid Charles' continuing attachment to Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana's struggles with isolation, bulimia and depression.

They aired their grievances publicly, with Diana going on to have a rumored fling with Dodi Fayed, who was also killed in the high-speed car crash in Paris that also claimed the lives of Diana and their chauffeur.

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