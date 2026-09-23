Princess Diana 'Contemplated Suicide' at Highest Sea Cliff in England, Her Brother Claims — But Love for Sons William and Harry 'Stopped Her'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
In his new book, Charles Spencer shares new details of his sister Princess Diana's battle with mental health issues, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to Spencer, things got so bad in the '90s that the beloved royal considered suicide. Fortunately, the thought of her children, Princes William and Harry, stopped her from going through with it.
Princess Diana 'Contemplated Ending It All'
"It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all,” Spencer claims in his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. "Her love for her sons stopped her from going further."
He added that Diana felt "isolated and trapped" in her marriage to then-Prince Charles, who "seemed always to wish she was nearer to 35, in character and outlook."
In his words, she "believed that her husband was sometimes too busy for her, and on other occasions that he was critical."
Charles Spencer Details Princess Diana's Mental Health Struggles
Diana herself opened up about her mental health in the recordings she made for royal biographer Andrew Morton.
She mentioned her eating disorder, Charles' relationship with Queen Consort Camilla, his critical comments about her body, and more. Diana even recalled learning that Charles had a bracelet made for Camilla just weeks before their wedding.
Princess Diana Admits to Self Harm
"We stayed up there [at Balmoral] from August to October. I got terribly, terribly thin," she recalled at the time. "People started commenting: 'Your bones are showing.' By October, I was in a very bad way."
Diana continued, "I was so depressed, and I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades. It rained and rained and rained. I came down early [to London] to seek treatment, not because I hated Balmoral, but because I was in such a bad way."
Princess Diana's Brother Defends Queen's 'Long Overdue' Response to Her Death — Claims She Stayed at Balmoral to Shield Grieving William and Harry
Princess Diana Gets Candid About Mental Health
"He'd found the virgin, the sacrificial lamb, and in a way he was obsessed with me," she said of Charles. "But it was hot and cold, hot and cold. You never knew what mood it was going to be—up and down, up and down."
Spencer's book also features stories from their childhood together, navigating their parents' divorce, fame, and more, including shocking allegations about Diana's ex-husband.