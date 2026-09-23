Princess Diana 'Contemplated Suicide' at Highest Sea Cliff in England, Her Brother Claims — But Love for Sons William and Harry 'Stopped Her'

"It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all,” Spencer claims in his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. "Her love for her sons stopped her from going further."

He added that Diana felt "isolated and trapped" in her marriage to then-Prince Charles, who "seemed always to wish she was nearer to 35, in character and outlook."

In his words, she "believed that her husband was sometimes too busy for her, and on other occasions that he was critical."