EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Acting as Peacekeeper' Amid King Charles and Earl Spencer Row

Camilla did not directly mention Spencer, Diana, or the controversy during her recent appearance at The Queen's Reading Room Festival.

Instead, she quoted a proverb emphasizing the importance of people working together. Camilla said: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

Our source said the timing inevitably gave her words additional significance.

They added: "It would be wrong to suggest Camilla went into that speech intending to deliver some kind of coded rebuttal to Charles Spencer or to answer the allegations he has made about the King. She didn't mention him, Diana or the book, and she certainly wasn't attempting to litigate individual claims from a stage at a literary festival.

"But Camilla is acutely aware of what is happening around the family and the atmosphere in which she was speaking. She knew that Charles Spencer's claims were dominating the conversation and that anything she said about family, unity or togetherness was inevitably going to carry greater significance because of that timing."

They explained, "The sentiment nevertheless reflects how Camilla approaches situations like this. She has seen firsthand how quickly disagreements involving Diana and the past can become intensely emotional public arguments, with every new intervention creating another headline and encouraging somebody else to respond.

"Her concern is that once that cycle begins, it becomes incredibly difficult to stop. One allegation produces a response, that response creates another grievance, and before long everybody is once again arguing publicly about events that remain deeply painful for all of those involved.