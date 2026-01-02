EXCLUSIVE: Farewell, and Thanks for the Memories — Radar Rounds Up Legends We Loved and Lost in 2025… From Gene Hackman to Pope Francis and Ozzy

Many famous folks in showbiz, politics and even religion took their final bows this year, but the effect they had on our lives will not be forgotten. The impact from their performances, courageous stands and goodwill continues to inspire. RadarOnline.com pays tribute to these figures who, while gone, are not forgotten.

Pope Francis

The movie Conclave was the talk of Hollywood after its October 2024 release – and just six months later, the world would witness real-life cardinals gather at the Vatican to elect a replacement for the just-deceased Pope Francis.

Head of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, the 88-year-old pontiff was felled by a stroke, followed by a coma and heart failure on April 21.

Among the issues he spoke about during his tenure were climate change and the mistreatment of migrants.

But Francis seemingly didn't take any grudges to the grave.

"To forgive is a great act of humanity," he said in his final formal interview, noting: "We have to distinguish – It is one thing to forgive, another thing to forget. One cannot forget."

Hulk Hogan

Towering professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, who survived as much drama out of the ring as in – including a shocking leaked sex tape and uttering racist slurs – took his final breath on July 24.

His death was ruled a heart attack, but loved ones claimed the 71-year-old WWE legend's passing could have been avoided if a doctor hadn't allegedly severed his phrenic nerve, which controls breathing, during a prior surgery.

In October, wife No. 3 Sky Daily, 47, and son Nick Hogan, 35, reportedly hinted about a possible malpractice lawsuit.

Born Terry Bollea, the Hulk was estranged from daughter Brooke Hogan, 37.

Still, the devastated beauty mourned: "When he left this Earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I know he's at peace now... He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope.

"Like meeting God was the greatest championship he'd ever have."

Richard Chamberlain

TV hunk Richard Chamberlain spent most of his life trying to keep a career-killing secret under wraps – the drop-dead gorgeous star was gay.

Back in 1969, his role as the wholesome Dr. Kildare on the NBC series raised eyebrows by never marrying or fathering kids.

It wasn't until his 2003 memoir, Shattered Love, that he finally came out of the closet at age 69.

"When I grew up, being a sissy or anything like that was verboten," he said. "I disliked myself intensely... and became 'Perfect Richard, All-American Boy' as a place to hide."

Behind closed doors, he maintained a 33-year relationship with fellow actor Martin Rabbett that ended in 2010.

Still, they stayed close, and Rabbett was living with 90-year-old Chamberlain when he died of stroke complications on March 29 in Hawaii.

"I would've been a happier person to be out and free," Chamberlain admitted. "But I was a working actor, and that's the main thing I wanted out of this lifetime."