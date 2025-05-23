EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Lie Revealed George Wendt Told Fans When they Spotted Him Stocking Up on Beer — After We Told How 'Cheers' Icon 'Ate and Drank Himself to Death'

Years before warnings over his weight spiraled into tragedy, the Cheers star – beloved for his portrayal of self-confessed alcoholic Norm – said: "When I put a couple of six packs on top of my grocery shopping cart, people are pleased. I tell ’em I’m taking them home to rehearse."

Wendt had long been associated with beer through his portrayal of bar-propping Norm Peterson on the long-running NBC sitcom.

Despite playing a character whose defining trait was drinking and his own health issues, Wendt once insisted he was a happier man than his on-screen counterpart.

He insisted in a chat that RadarOnline.com uncovered in the wake of his death: "The Norm you see in Cheers has been years in the making. I have some characteristics in common with him besides our fondness for beer.

"But I think I'm a lot happier than Norm."