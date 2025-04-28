'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Calls Out Ritzy NYC Restaurant Manager For 'Scolding Her Over Not Having A Reservation' In Front Of Demi Moore — 'I'm Not Nobody'

As she shared on her TikTok, Fineman and her sister "were literally having the best day of our lives" in Manhattan when they walked into Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

"We walk in, and they’re like, 'Oh yes, right this way,'" Fineman 36, shared in the video. "So I walk into a room."

Their day got even better when they were seated by the star of The Substance.

"There’s several empty seats and I sit down and then I look up and it’s Pilaf the little mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore," she continued. "And I see Demi Moore."

Fineman had previously met Moore backstage on SNL, so she decided to say hi. However, even though she shared a friendly Moore returned the hello, a manager at the restaurant suddenly rushed up to them, apparently trying to "protect" the Oscar nominee from an unknown person.