'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Calls Out Ritzy NYC Restaurant Manager For 'Scolding Her Over Not Having A Reservation' In Front Of Demi Moore — 'I'm Not Nobody'
Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman lashed out at the manager of a fancy New York restaurant for embarrassing her – right in front of Demi Moore.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian got into an argument with the restaurateur while trying to grab a bite to eat with her sister over the weekend.
As she shared on her TikTok, Fineman and her sister "were literally having the best day of our lives" in Manhattan when they walked into Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus.
"We walk in, and they’re like, 'Oh yes, right this way,'" Fineman 36, shared in the video. "So I walk into a room."
Their day got even better when they were seated by the star of The Substance.
"There’s several empty seats and I sit down and then I look up and it’s Pilaf the little mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore," she continued. "And I see Demi Moore."
Fineman had previously met Moore backstage on SNL, so she decided to say hi. However, even though she shared a friendly Moore returned the hello, a manager at the restaurant suddenly rushed up to them, apparently trying to "protect" the Oscar nominee from an unknown person.
She deadpanned: "I don't know, maybe I had no makeup on, I don't know. Did I not look legitimate enough for the empty room of Sant Ambroeus?"
Fineman said the manager was upset because the sisters didn't have a reservation, "even though there's like a thousand empty tables. It was very confusing."
So the "Not Ready for Primetime" player decided to do a little name dropping of her own: "I said, 'Calm down. I'm not nobody. I'm on SNL.'"
Her sister chimed in, and joked: "Go off, diva," before Fineman continued her story about her meeting with the manager: "He was like, 'I don’t care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first.'"
After a few more moments of confrontation, the Fineman sisters decided to simply leave.
In her TikTok, Fineman admitted "a personality of mine started to come up that I don't love, so, I took myself out of the situation.
"You could call it a 'Karen,' (but) I also call it living in New York and everyone is, like, rude as f---."
Her sister summarized: "I call it the 'I'm not nobody.' I love this."
This wasn't the only time Fineman has found herself confronted by an authority figure.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, she had a brutal encounter with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2021, during which he completely shut down a sketch she spent all night writing, leading her to cry.
Fineman went on to explain she showed Musk a potential sketch for him when he hosted, but he was not a fan.
She recalled: "I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It’s not funny.' I waited for you to be like, 'Ha ha, joke.' No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, 'I didn’t laugh once, not one time.'"
According to Fineman, the sketch did end up making it onto the program, and she praised Musk as "really funny" in it.
However, she added: "Have a little manners here."