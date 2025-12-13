Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: June Lockhart's Secret Adventures Revealed After TV Icon Dies at 100 — Co-stars Call Her an 'Adventurous and Uncompromising Lady'

June Lockhart's secret adventures have emerged after the TV icon's death at 100.
June Lockhart's secret adventures have emerged after the TV icon's death at 100.

Dec. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

America's mom, the beloved June Lockhart, died of natural causes at age 100 on October 23, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Little does everyone know, the actress had a secret wild side.

Daring Life Behind Wholesome Image

The '50s series 'Lassie' and the '60s show 'Lost in Space' contrasted with June Lockhart's adventurous side.
The '50s series 'Lassie' and the '60s show 'Lost in Space' contrasted with June Lockhart's adventurous side.

She loved rock 'n' roll music, drove Army tanks, soared in hot-air balloons and flew in motorless glider planes.

In one interview, Lockhart confessed she did a lot of things that didn't gel with her squeaky-clean image as the wise and good-natured TV mom she portrayed on the '50s series Lassie or the matriarch she played on the '60s show Lost in Space.

Co-Star Honors Her Campy Legacy

Bill Mumy honored Lockhart, calling her 'one of a kind, talented, nurturing, adventurous and uncompromising lady.'

The latter she considered to be her favorite role because the show was so campy. Bill Mumy, who played her son, paid tribute to Lockhart on Facebook after her death, calling her "one of a kind, talented, nurturing, adventurous and uncompromising lady."

Lockhart died of natural causes in October at her home in California with daughter June Elizabeth and granddaughter Christianna at her side.

The icon, who was born in New York, kicked off her acting career in the 1933 production of Peter Ibbetson at the Metropolitan Opera House.

