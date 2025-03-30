Heartthrob Actor Richard Chamberlain Dies Aged 90 After Suffering a Stroke: Inside the Shocking Secret He Took to the Grave

Chamberlain nearly married three times but broke off each relationship because he refused to commit himself to another person.

In his younger years, the actor claimed: "I don't like being committed, and a lifetime commitment to me is unrealistic.

"I like moving around, that feeling of the wind going by.

"Things are changing so fast. Marriage goes back to a time when life was slower. But people are changing, and things are changing. People study and become dentists, then quit and become gardeners. To me, that's fabulous. But it's hard on relationships. You come together with someone so intensely, for a while. And then with everything moving so fast, you're gone."