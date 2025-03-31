How Beloved 1960s Teen Idol Bobby Sherman Has Retreated From Public Life As He Battles Stage 4 Cancer — After Joining LAPD and Paramedic Service
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 81, who was a huge star in the Sixties, is no longer in the public eye as he battles the disease.
But the star's wife Brigitte Poublon has given his "cherished fans" a health update, containing the devastating news concerning his illness.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Poublon wrote: "As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy."
Poublon concluded the statement: "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."
Born in Santa Monica, Sherman was a football star in high school, before embarking on a glittering life in Hollywood as a singer and actor.
His career was launched after he was asked to sing at a party in the 1960s attended by the likes of Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo — Sherman's mentor.
Through that soiree, he made the connections to land a spot as a house singer on the variety show Shindig! in 1964.
He became a bona fide star in 1968 on the western TV show Here Come The Brides, which centered on lonely lumberjacks in Seattle after the Civil War.
Sherman played the stammering, lovable Jeremy Bolt, one of the three brothers trying to recruit women to come to Seattle and stay for a year to keep the men company.
In 1969, Sherman achieved his greatest success as a singer with the bubblegum pop single Little Woman, in which he pleads with his lover to "make up your mind" and to "come into my world and leave your world behind."
He continued putting out hit singles, including La La La (If I Had You) in 1969, as well as Julie, Do Ya Love Me and Easy Come, Easy Go in 1970.
Here Come The Brides ended in 1970, by which point Sherman had reportedly been sent more fan mail than any other on-air talent on ABC-TV.
Sherman kept appearing on television, including on two of the best-remembered shows of the era, The Monkees and The Partridge Family.
However, by the mid-1970s, he largely receded from the spotlight, returning for sporadic concert appearances, mainly corporate or for charity, and guest-starring on programs like Murder, She Wrote.
In his later life he dedicated himself to the emergency services, becoming a paramedic and providing first aid training within the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as at the Los Angeles Police Department Academy.
He also gave emergency and CPR training to new deputy hires at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, where he held a position as a reserve deputy sheriff.
Sherman was the Reserve Officer Of The Year at the LAPD in 1999, and five years later he was honored in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House Of Representatives.
Congressman Buck McKeon, Republican of California, said on the floor in 2004: "Bobby is a stellar example of the statement 'to protect and serve.'"
During his time as a paramedic, he still enjoyed a loyal fanbase — to the point that occasionally his two careers overlapped.
"On one call in Northridge we were working on a hemorrhaging woman who had passed out," Sherman told in 1993. "Her husband kept staring at me. Finally he said: 'Look, honey, it's Bobby Sherman!'"