Madonna Removes Luther Vandross Photo From AIDS Tribute After His Estate's Demand

“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a rep for the Vandross estate told Page Six. “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus."

It's unclear as to why Madonna, 65, used Vandross' likeness during the emotional moment, but she took it out of her set after his estate requested the entertainer discontinue use.

“We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise. We’re currently in contact with her management to remove Luther Vandross from the tribute,” the spokesperson continued.