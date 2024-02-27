Madonna Removes Luther Vandross Photo From AIDS Tribute After His Estate's Demand
Madonna is rewriting her wrongs after the pop star included later R&B singer Luther Vandross in an HIV/AIDS tribute. The artist used images of Herb Ritts, Freddie Mercury, Keith Haring and Sylvester while performing her song "Live to Tell," but fans noticed that Vandross was incorrectly featured in the group of images shown on screen.
“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a rep for the Vandross estate told Page Six. “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus."
It's unclear as to why Madonna, 65, used Vandross' likeness during the emotional moment, but she took it out of her set after his estate requested the entertainer discontinue use.
“We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise. We’re currently in contact with her management to remove Luther Vandross from the tribute,” the spokesperson continued.
Encyclopedia Madonnica author Matthew Rettenmund revealed on Instagram that he “was able to get his late friend Tommy added to the ‘Live to Tell’ AIDS memorial wall, which is so wonderful."
Despite his appreciation, he did point out Madonna's blunder.
“But sharp-eyed observers also noticed Luther Vandross was suddenly added. Though gay (and closeted to the end), and though Vandross was rumored to have lost weight due to AIDS-related illness, his 2005 death has never been attributed to AIDS complications,” he wrote. “Not sure why he was added belatedly, but it is an interesting choice."
During his lifetime, the "Never Too Much" singer fought off rumors about the condition and took legal action against a tabloid for falsely reporting he was living with the three-letter virus.
In 1985, Vandross sued a British publication for libel after they falsely reported the singer's rapid weight loss was due to AIDS.
Since the 80s, Madonna has used her platform to advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness and education. In 1989, the Queen of Pop included facts about HIV/AIDS in the Like A Prayer album to push back against the rise in misconceptions surrounding the condition.
During her current tour, Madonna pulled inspiration from the @theAIDSmemorial Instagram account, and she collaborated with various artists to create a touching memorial.
“One of the things she was saying was that she wanted to pay tribute not just to friends and famous people but to all the people who were lost to the disease,” Sasha Kasiuha told the New York Times.