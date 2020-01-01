2019 was filled with celebrity breakups, some that were predictable and others that were expected.

Larry King, who has already been married to seven women, is on the road to his eighth divorce as he has called it quits with his wife of 22 years, Shawn King.

Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi‘s husband Dara Mir filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. In their separation, he asked for joint custody of their child as well as to terminate the court’s ability to award his ex spousal support.

Zooey Deschanel and her producer husband Jacob Pechenik split up in September after over four years of marriage. They released a joint statement at the time of their breakup that explained they “are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

In October, Radar exclusively reported Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp called off their wedding plans after a massive blowup “about all the issues that have kept them from marrying all these years!”

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were reunited after their 2018 split, but after a few months together, they decided to end their relationship once again. Radar reported Shookus pulled the plug so they could spend more time with their respective families.

Demi Lovato experienced two breakups this year. Back in March, she reentered rehab after her split with Henri Levy. Later in the year, she started dating model Austin Wilson, but she confirmed to fans they were no longer together when she begged a fan to refrain from bashing him after the breakup.

Even Ryan Seacrest and his younger girlfriend took some time apart in 2019. Fortunately, however, after the host promised to go to therapy, they rekindled their flame.

