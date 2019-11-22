Jamie Foxx's Fling Dana Caprio 'Lonely' After Actor 'Cools Things Off' Star is 'adamant he wants to play the field for a while longer.'

Jamie Foxx’s rumored fling Dana Caprio has moaned she’s “lonely” as pals say the singer has cooled off his romance with the pretty brunette, RadarOnline.com can report.

Readers know the Oscar-winner previously wooed 26-year-old model and waitress as he had been liking her sexy snaps on Instagram since August. The pair was later pictured out clubbing and leaving a dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on two occasions in October.

Now, Caprio appears to have defined her single status in a new post on social media this week. In a photo of a black nighttime scene read the message: “It’s time I adopt a lil teeny kitten. Tired of being lonely and going back to an empty house. Need a home. It isssss time. And ima name the baby peppercorn. P for short. Thank you for listening.”

As Radar previously reported, Foxx, 51, who split from actress Katie Holmes earlier this year after a rocky on/off six year relationship, received backlash online for being linked to the model, 25 years his junior, who is just 12 months older than his daughter, Corinne. Pals close to the actor say he’s now distanced himself from her.

“Jamie has cooled things off, he’s not seen her much in the last few weeks and has stopped showing support for her on Instagram,” the source said.

“Dana is bummed, she and her friends thought they’d be cute together, but Jamie is adamant he wants to play the field for a while longer.

The source continued, “He’s already been seen out with different women in Malibu and Dana is looking for something more secure, it just isn’t working out but they’re still friends.”

Caprio, a popular employee at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR, is unlikely to be too heartbroken as her famous connection has helped her get more new Instagram followers!

According to sources, she could be set to feature on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Meanwhile, Foxx is still getting over his relationship with Holmes, who has moved on — by putting her Calabasas mansion up for sale.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, is asking for $4.625 million for the 6,200-square-foot property and half-acre estate, which is close to Jamie’s multi-million-dollar abode and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with a guest house.