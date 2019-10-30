Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Seacrest Walks Red Carpet With Shayna Taylor For First Time Since Their Reunion The love birds are back on track after their brief split.

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor are back on track after their brief split. This week, the pair made their first red carpet appearance since their reunion!

As new photos show, the love birds attended the Broadcasting and Cable’s 29th Annual Hall of Fame Gala honoring Kelly Ripa and Byron Allen.

Seacrest — who stars with Ripa, 49, in Live with Kelly and Ryan — looked dapper in a black suit and dress shirt while his leading lady stunned in a mustard yellow dress, diamond earrings, and smoky copper makeup.

Ripa, meanwhile, stunned in a shimmery burgundy gown as she posed on the carpet with her co-anchor.

RadarOnline.com readers know Seacrest, 44, got back together with Taylor, 27, this August after calling it quits earlier this year. During the break, the journalist briefly dated model Larissa Schot.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Seacrest and Taylor separated due to their differences in terms of priorities. While Taylor said she wanted marriage and kids, Seacrest was more focused on being young and successful.

An insider said that now that they’re back together, however, the ball in is Taylor’s court, and Seacrest is doing everything he can to make their relationship last.

“Ryan is trying to win her back for good and going to great lengths to better himself personally. That means he’s even told her he’s going to therapy to understand what makes him tick,” said the source.

The insider added that Seacrest is now ready to give Taylor what she wants, but they’ve agreed to take things slow for now until he regains her trust.

“They’ve been going away together recently and taking it step by step to see where it goes,” the insider said. “Shayna doesn’t want to get her heart broken again, but she’s willing to see what happens given that Ryan is working on himself and trying to understand why he is the way he is.”

The source added: “He’s loves Shayna very much and will do whatever it takes to be with her.”

After rekindling their romance, Seacrest and Taylor took a romantic trip to Positano, Italy and spent a few relaxing days tanning on the beach and sailing on a yacht.