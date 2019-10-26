Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Take A Stroll Through NYC Following Reunion The couple rekindled their relationship after the TV host agreed to go to therapy.

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor are continuing to work things out, RadarOnline.com can report.

The television host, 42, and his younger beau, 27, were spotted as they spent their Saturday in the New York City streets.

Dressed for the fall, the host donned black jeans , a black sweater and a grey vest, while Taylor opted for light denim jeans, a black crop top and a bright red pea coat which complemented her red, black and white sneakers.

Together, they walked hand in hand to the West Village neighborhood in New York City after a day of shopping in Soho.

The couple ended their long day with a date at an outdoor restaurant.

As Radar reported, Seacrest and Taylor was spotted vacationing in Positano, Italy back in August, shortly after they rekindled their relationship.

The couple had previously put an end to their four-year romance because the relationship had run its course, a source exclusively told Radar. Another source shared the host’s reluctance to fully commit was the main cause of their split.

“Before the break-up, Shayna was ready to get married and they talked about it,” said the source.

“Ryan has always been hesitant about taking the plunge. For some reason it’s just not in his wiring to get married. But Shayna wasn’t going to wait any longer considering they’d been together for years and she felt he should know what he wants.”

In the wake of their breakup, Seacrest attempted to move on, but now, sources say, he’s so focused on making things work with Taylor that he’s even agreed to go to therapy.

“Ryan is trying to win her back for good and going to great lengths to better himself personally. That means, he’s even told her he’s going to therapy to understand what makes him tick.”

The 26-year-old is also “trying to understand why he (Ryan) is the way he is.” She “doesn’t want to get her heart broken again, but she’s willing to see what happens given that Ryan is working on himself,” a source revealed to Radar.

Check out the gallery for photos of Seacrest & Taylor during their romantic day in Manhattan, New York.